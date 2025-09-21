News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 21, 2025
2 min read
Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a terrible brainfade moment in the middle during the ongoing IND vs PAK Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025.

The incident happened on the third ball of the penultimate over of the Pakistan innings. Skipper Salman Ali Agha, who was on strike, stepped across and swept the full toss delivery from Jasprit Bumrah across the line. He ran for a single and completed the run comfortably and then contemplated for a second but decided against it. However, Nawaz at the other end was completely unaware of where the ball and was casually strolling outside of the crease before a throw from Suryakumar Yadav hit the wicket and caught the Pakistan batter off guard.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

India bowlers tighten grip in middle overs to restrict Pakistan to 171/5

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match, the Men in Green managed to post 171/5 in 20 overs. While they faced an early setback losing Fakhar Zaman for 15 in the third over, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan made amends with a quickfire 72-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Pakistan failed to capitalise on the momentum as the Indian bowlers tightened the grip through the middle overs before Faheem Ashraf’s late flourish of 8-ball 20 to propel his side to a competitive total.

At the time of writing this report, India have began with the chase with the scoreboard reading 43/0 in 3.5 overs with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma currently in the middle.

Notably, this is the first match for both teams in the Super Four stage and a win tonight will help the winner get much-needed momentum for the business end of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
IND vs PAK
Mohammad Nawaz
Varun Chakravarthy
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Have Heated Exchanges With Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

11:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson's close catch goes India's way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Fakhar Zaman furious after Sanju Samson’s close catch goes India’s way in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

9:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Yadav catch drop India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Fumbles Easy Catch To Give Saim Ayub A Lifeline in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash [WATCH]

This is India's second clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.
9:42 pm
Disha Asrani
Who Is Abhigyan Kundu? Meet India's 17-Year-Old Star Who Starred For India U19 Against Australia

Who Is Abhigyan Kundu? Meet The 17-Year-Old Batter Who Starred For India U19 Against Australia

The wicketkeeper-batter has struck two fifties in seven Youth ODIs for India U19.
11:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Suryakumar Yadav debut first-ball six Adil Rashid India vs England T20Is 2021

England Star Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav Stunned Him With Audacious Shot on T20I Debut

He has made 54 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 so far.
9:06 pm
Disha Asrani
Arshdeep Singh India Playing XI IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Included in India Playing XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash?

India are facing Pakistan for second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
7:50 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.