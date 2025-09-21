Mohammad Nawaz Caught Strolling, Gets Runout by Suryakumar Yadav in Bizarre Brainfade Moment During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had a terrible brainfade moment in the middle during the ongoing IND vs PAK Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025.

The incident happened on the third ball of the penultimate over of the Pakistan innings. Skipper Salman Ali Agha, who was on strike, stepped across and swept the full toss delivery from Jasprit Bumrah across the line. He ran for a single and completed the run comfortably and then contemplated for a second but decided against it. However, Nawaz at the other end was completely unaware of where the ball and was casually strolling outside of the crease before a throw from Suryakumar Yadav hit the wicket and caught the Pakistan batter off guard.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Surya Kumar Yadav reminds Mohammad Nawaz 👉 Garden mein ghumna mana hai! 🤭



India bowlers tighten grip in middle overs to restrict Pakistan to 171/5

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match, the Men in Green managed to post 171/5 in 20 overs. While they faced an early setback losing Fakhar Zaman for 15 in the third over, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan made amends with a quickfire 72-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Pakistan failed to capitalise on the momentum as the Indian bowlers tightened the grip through the middle overs before Faheem Ashraf’s late flourish of 8-ball 20 to propel his side to a competitive total.

At the time of writing this report, India have began with the chase with the scoreboard reading 43/0 in 3.5 overs with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma currently in the middle.

Notably, this is the first match for both teams in the Super Four stage and a win tonight will help the winner get much-needed momentum for the business end of the tournament.

