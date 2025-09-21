News
Kuldeep Yadav catch drop India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025
watch

Kuldeep Yadav Fumbles Easy Catch To Give Saim Ayub A Lifeline in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 21, 2025
3 min read

This is India's second clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav catch drop India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

The ‘ring of fire’ at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium often adds to the difficulty level of the catches. And the recent drop by Kuldeep Yadav was just another prey during the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash for the Asia Cup 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav Misjudges an Easy Catch Due To Ring of Fire in Dubai

During the fifth over by Varun Chakravarthy, No.3 batter Saim Ayub attempted a sweep shot. The ball found Kuldeep towards short fine leg, but the fielder misjudged due to the strong lights. The Pakistan batter had scored just four runs off as many balls and took another single as Kuldeep returned the ball.

Watch the video here:

It could’ve been another breakthrough in the powerplay after Fakhar Zaman’s wicket. Previously, Ayub had scored three consecutive ducks in the ongoing tournament. Although the 23-year-old has shone with the ball, taking six wickets in three matches at a controlled rate of 6.10.

At the end of nine overs, Pakistan have made 83 runs with the loss of one wicket to Hardik Pandya. Ayub has made a 14-ball 20 so far, with one boundary and a six. His partner, Sahibzada Farhan, has collected 45 runs in 32 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes.

On the other hand, Pandya is now India’s top wicket-taker in Asia Cup T20Is, with 14 wickets in 12 games. He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s previous record of 13 dismissals.

ALSO READ:

Saim Ayub vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The Pakistan youngster is often compared to India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Recently, former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar was heard quoting that the teen sensation is much better than the rival’s Ayub. And rightly so, the Rajasthan Royals batter hit the headlines on the same day, as he smashed the Australia U19 bowlers in Brisbane.

Suryavanshi made a 22-ball 38, laced with seven boundaries and a solitary six, to give another dream start to India U19. The opener smashed his solitary six into the woods, stamping his name as a powerful hitter of the ball. India eventually won the run chase of 226 with ease, with a match-winning contribution coming from Abhigyan Kundu.

IND vs PAK
India
India vs Pakistan
Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan
Saim Ayub
Varun Chakravarthy
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

