Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sends Ball Into the Woods With a Massive Six During AUS U19 vs IND U19 [WATCH]

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again gave a sheer testament to his audacious batting and insane hitting abilities, playing for the India U19 side against Australia U19. India’s next gen stars are currently touring Down Under for three ODIs and two multi-day games.

In the series opener today (September 21), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) recruit blasted a whirlwind 38 off 22 balls at a fiery strike rate of 172.72, comprising seven boundaries and one maximum. During his carnage, the six that he hit travelled all the way to the woods beyond the dugout.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dealing in maximums… where have we seen this sight before?



AUS U19 🆚 IND U19 ▶️ 1st Youth ODI LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/JE8yCo5CYg pic.twitter.com/gaf3pkBdqa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 21, 2025

Speaking about the AUS U19 vs IND U19 1st ODI, the hosts batted first and posted 225/9 in 50 overs. 18-year-old pacer Henil Patel was the pick of the Indian bowling attack with figures of 3/38 in 10 overs.

In response, Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing and his explosive batting coupled with fifties from Vedant Trivedi (61 off 69) and Abhigyan Kundu (87 off 74) helped India chase down the target comfortably in just 30.3 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gone from strength to strength ever since his foray

The left-handed opener first made history multiple times in his debut IPL season. He was the youngest player in the auction and was signed for INR 1.1 crore. He then became the youngest to score an IPL century, reaching the milestone in 35 deliveries (the second-fastest ever) against the Gujarat Titans.

His maiden season concluded with 252 runs from seven matches, boasting a strike rate above 200 that secured him the best strike rate of the Season award.

His impressive run of form next continued for the India U19 side during the tour of England in July earlier this year, where he recorded a century and demonstrated his skill across both one-day and four-day formats.

