Former Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq Spells Out Plans To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025.
Former Pakistan Captain Spells Out Plans To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025

Last updated: September 21, 2025
3 min read

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 225 and has hit a boundary every 2.44 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2025.

Former Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq Spells Out Plans To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in Asia Cup 2025.

Amidst an Indian side full of stars, the most prized wicket for Pakistan in the Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2025 will still be a young sensation, Abhishek Sharma. He has been the difference on treacherous batting surfaces.

In all three games so far, he has exploited the powerplay and provided rapid starts to his team to relieve pressure on other batters, allowing them to play rather cautiously and post just above par totals or chase down with ease. While speaking to PTV Sports, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq explained how Pakistani bowlers can remove Abhishek early, laying plans for both pacers and spinners.

“You have to bowl at stumps at him, get the ball to come in to him a bit from a good length. That’s the only chance to dismiss him. Or try an offspinner, if the pitch is like that, where the ball is getting stuck. Like Saim Ayub.”

While fast bowlers can obviously try to restrict him by bowling good-length balls into the stumps, Abhishek has improved significantly on such deliveries, as his average and strike rate of 41 and 170.8, respectively, this year (before Asia Cup) suggest. That said, he can still be vulnerable to left-arm pacers taking the new ball away from him and often toe-end deliveries in the air on the off-side on a slightly tacky surface, which will be on offer in Dubai.

Why Pakistan must dismiss Abhishek Sharma early to stand a chance

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 225 and has hit a boundary every 2.44 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2025, the best among all batters without any filter. In the powerplay, he has faced 43 of his 44 balls and exploited the field restrictions to the maximum to ease pressure on other batters.

ALSO READ:

Still, no other Indian batter has scored as many runs as Abhishek’s 99, suggesting his big impact in minimal balls. When Pakistan came to defend a modest 128 in the first round last week, he raced away to 31 in 13 deliveries and ensured they couldn’t build any pressure and make the chase one-sided.

So, even on flat surfaces, his value remains high due to his improved hitting against pace, and the team management has given him the license to go hard from the start because that’s the best time to bat. For Pakistan to have a chance, they must remove him as early as possible because he doesn’t allow bowlers to settle, and other batters take advantage.

In the last game, the Men in Green did pull things back after early carnage, and their spinners operated well in tandem to extend the overs taken by the opponent to chase, even though they were still comprehensive. Abhishek has decimated bowling attacks in the powerplay, and Pakistan can’t afford to let him do that again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

