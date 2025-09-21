England Star Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav Stunned Him With Audacious Shot on T20I Debut

He has made 54 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 so far.

When a batter is being compared to South Africa legend AB de Villiers, you know they are nothing short of phenomenal. One such player from the unique breed of 360-degree shots is Suryakumar Yadav. His first-ever international six is being talked about, more than four years after his debut, proving the beast that he is in T20Is. SKY is currently leading India in the Asia Cup 2025.

During the Beard Before Wicket podcast, England’s Adil Rashid reminisced about how awestruck he was when he first saw Suryakumar on their India tour in early 2021.

Adil Rashid Talks About A Signature Shot by Suryakumar Yadav

During the home series after the COVID-19 pandemic-struck world, India hosted England for four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. Surya got his first chance to play in the second T20I, however, he did not bat. He was picked again in the fourth match. Just on his first-ever international ball, Surya pulled the short ball for a six over the wicket-keeper. The iconic shot punched his 360-degree credentials and definitely stunned Rashid. It was also Jofra Archer’s only six from that match.

“I remember playing against SKY. The first time I played against him was in India. People were saying, ‘Oh, he’s a top player.’ First time he played Joffs [Jofra Archer], slightly short. You know how you pull it, but you pull it over square leg, you don’t pull it over the keeper. And this is his signature shot. He played first ball for a six. I was like Wow, heavy shot,” Rashid recalled.

In the same innings, the leggie also bowled to Surya and received the same treatment. The No.3 batter received the Player of the Match award for his 31-ball 57, which included six fours and three sixes.

The Mumbai player took over India’s captaincy in T20I after the retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma in 2024.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Form in 2025

Surya had started the year with awful form. In the five-match T20I home series against England, the captain returned with just 28 runs. However, he regained his momentum during the IPL.

The 35-year-old has been the mainstay for Mumbai Indians. The latest season was one of his best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, amassing 717 runs in 16 matches, featuring five half-centuries. With a fiery striking rate of 167.91, Surya was also in the race for the Orange Cap, just 42 runs away from Sai Sudharsan.

Overall, Surya accounts for 2,600+ runs in 81 T20I outings. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, he has padded up twice with unbeaten scores of 47 and seven. In the last match against Oman, Surya did not bat as he intended to give chances to the other players and check India’s batting depth.

India’s next match, against Pakistan, is underway in Dubai for the Super Four.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.