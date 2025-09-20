News
Sanju Samson Reveals Why He Has Blossomed Under Gautam Gambhir Regime After Latest Fifty in Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read
India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had a difficult India career being mostly in and out of the side before Gautam Gambhir took over the coaching reins last year and he evolved into a mainstay in the T20I side.

Samson, who had impressed in the last one year, which includes hitting three centuries in a span of five innings, once again stamped his authority with a deft fifty (56 off 45) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Following his latest heroics against Oman last night (September 19) in the continental tournament, Samson extended the plaudits to Gambhir as well as T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for helping him get the best out of himself.

Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI on their official website, Sanju said, “Lots of credit to Suryakumar Yadav& Gautam Gambhir bhai, how they are keeping the environment in the dressing room, it’s very chilled, it’s very equal environment, everyone is treated equally, everyone is given equal importance in the side in the team, that really brings the best out of yourself.”

Notably, there was doubt regarding Sanju Samson’s place in the playing XI for Asia Cup too after Shubman Gill returned to the fray and took the former’s regular spot at the top of the batting lineup. Nevertheless, Sanju was still backed and was slotted in at No.3 slot and he impressed in his new position too.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson has fantastic numbers under Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir took charge of the Men in Blue after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 success under Rahul Dravid. Since then, Sanju has played a total of 21 matches and has amassed 543 runs with three tons and two fifties.

While he had a quiet start in his first series in the Gambhir era against Sri Lanka, he bounced back emphatically during the tours of Bangladesh and South Africa, including back-to-back tons against the Proteas.

Asia Cup 2025
Gautam Gambhir
India
Sanju Samson
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

