Was Abhishek Sharma Signalling 7–0 to Pakistan After Latest Asia Cup 2025 Thrashing?
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 22, 2025
He scored 74 runs in 39 balls, including six boundaries and five maximums.

Round 2 of India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 was marked by more drama, with words exchanged continuously, especially during the second innings. It all started on the first ball when Abhishek Sharma hit Shaheen Afridi for a maximum, as the two had a quick go at each other before Haris Rauf was later involved.

Haris was more lively and did an unnecessary ‘6-0’ gesture towards the Indian crowd in the stands after an altercation with Abhishek and Shubman Gill earlier. Obviously, it should have been avoided, but he has always been like this; he speaks more than actually performing with the ball.

That didn’t stop Abhishek from playing a match-winning knock in this high-octane clash. He scored 74 runs in 39 balls, including six boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 189.74.

72.97% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he accumulated 42.52% of the team’s runs alone to win the Player of the Match award. Abhishek would have wanted to continue and convert it into a three-digit score, for there was the opportunity, but he had done his job, and other batters completed the remaining task to take India home.

What did the ‘L’ celebration by Abhishek Sharma against Pakistan mean

Abhishek Sharma came up with his trademark ‘L’ celebration after completing his half-century in just 24 deliveries. As he hit a boundary off Saim Ayub’s ball, he raised his bat towards the dugout and blew a flying kiss in one of the directions in the stands before removing his glove to make an ‘L’ symbol with his fingers.

ALSO READ:

The ‘L’ in the celebration stands for Love, which he created with his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening partner Travis Head in IPL 2024. Abhishek explained that it was very personal for him and Head, adding that the two want to spread love to their fans and well-wishers.

So, whenever he completes a milestone, the Indian opener brings out the gesture as a mark of spreading love and showing mutual respect for Australia batter Travis Head. The two have been sensational since opening for the Orange Army and have given their fans multiple reasons to celebrate.

One section of social media believes that the ‘L’ celebration was a reminder of India’s 7-0 record over Pakistan in their recent completed matches, but that’s not true. Abhishek has done it numerous times and also explained the meaning, so it’s hard to think he meant anything else this time.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
haris rauf
IND vs PAK
India
Pakistan
Shubman Gill
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

