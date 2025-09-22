A Song of Ice and Fire Ft. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

From dreaming of playing for India to living them, they have come a long way.

“It’s like a fire and ice combination. They complement each other really well.”

For everything that has been said, particularly around a rather one-sided India-Pakistan rivalry, Suryakumar Yadav might have just found the best way to describe the opening combination. Not because it’s true. Because it’s not an exaggeration or a tongue-in-cheek remark, both of which have been abundant.

When Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill came to the crease in round 2, the on-field tension was more than the off-field noise, at least now. After the boycott and social media rumpus, viewers tuned out everything within a week; they always do, unfortunately. This time, players felt the heat on the field in more than one way; Pakistan not only batted better but also had more to say than in the last meeting.

When Abhishek swivelled one over fine leg for a maximum on the first delivery, Shaheen Afridi wasn’t going to swallow it easily. He immediately tried to crank up the already raucous environment in Dubai with a few choice words. There came fire – Abhishek Sharma, who didn’t even listen to what was said, and wouldn’t have been able to anyway due to the deafening noise, instantly used his own choice words.

At this point, Shubman Gill was observing everything, but acted like ice: cool and collected amid the chaos. He is a tormentor of his own kind – he first acts and then reacts. And when the matter was with his childhood friend, he was hardly the type to let it slide.

So, when Gill hit a boundary off Shaheen’s next over, he calmly pointed at the ball, silently asking him to go and pick it up. Same route, different methods; both effective. Similarly, Gill allowed his partner to handle Haris Rauf with his usual fire when he tried to get into his face after being thwacked for another four.

How Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma complement each other as a pair

That reflects in their batting styles as well. While Abhishek looks to blast everything, Gill brings stability from his end. Not that either would fail without the other, but as Suryakumar pointed out, they let each other be exactly who they are.

Both bat at the same rate, even if the general idea gives otherwise. For instance, Gill and Abhishek were at similar scores at various stages: 17 & 15 by the first 10 balls, 36 & 39 by 20, and 47 & 56 by the time the former was dismissed. Their run-scoring rate was different, but those mini moments where one struggles and the other takes on make a partnership truly fruitful.

When Shaheen tried to restrict Abhishek with two shorter-length deliveries in the third over, including a near-dismissal, Gill took 10 runs off the final three balls to ease the pressure. Later, Abhishek negated Abrar’s threat by unleashing his spin-hitting ability, allowing Gill to remain at the other end and face only two deliveries in as many overs. Gill can struggle against the turning balls on such surfaces, but his partner didn’t even allow him to face them enough.

Starting your Monday with the Blue Storm that lit up Dubai last night 🌪️ 💙



The two know each other’s game so well that they don’t even need to dissect much in the middle. That happens when you have played so much together right from school days. The two have played together in U14s, U16s, U19s, and even Punjab.

Their bond goes beyond on-field partnerships. They have always shared the same room on tours and would always travel together. They even practice in adjacent nets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where they identify each other’s flaws and help rectify them.

“It’s really important to be very good friends off the field. When you open together, that bond matters. Sometimes you don’t have to say anything in the middle. Just a look is enough – to take a cheeky single, to complement each other if one’s flying or if one’s struggling. That friendship comes into the picture when they bat together,” explained Suryakumar.

The latest stand was their first major partnership in international cricket, and it couldn’t have been more apt to define their contrasting natures. While Gill was all about classical shots along the ground, using shots like cover drives, cuts, and backfoot punches with sweet timing, Abhishek would simply loft in the air and hit so hard that even outside edges would fly. This pair is a viewer’s delight; from timing to brute power, it displays everything in equal measure.

From dreaming of playing for India to living them, they have come a long way. Fire and ice rarely find a better match, in spirit and in craft. India have seen such pairs before, but this one already feels unique, and their maiden century stand could just be the start that spills into other formats.

