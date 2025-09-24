News
Injury Scare for India! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out After Being Hit on Helmet During Australia A Clash.
indian-cricket-team

Injury Scare for India! Key Pacer Ruled Out After Being Hit on Helmet During Australia A Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 24, 2025
3 min read

He was hit on the helmet by a sharp bouncer.

Injury Scare for India! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out After Being Hit on Helmet During Australia A Clash.

India speedster Prasidh Krishna has faced an injury scare after retiring hurt in the second India A game against Australia A in Lucknow. According to the journalists covering the match from the ground, Krishna was hit on the helmet by a sharp bouncer by Henry Thornton.

The incident happened during the final session of the day’s play when Krishna was trying to stitch a handy partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the ninth wicket. Earlier, he had hit a magnificent six off Henry’s delivery over the midwicket region.

That must have riled the pacer, who probably targeted more short balls against the tailender and ended up injuring him with one of his bouncers. Thornton has been in full rhythm, snaring four big wickets to leave India A in a spot of bother, but this fresh injury issue will trouble India more.

Krishna didn’t return to bat and has been deemed unfit to take any part in the remaining game. That means he has shown signs of concussion and will be monitored closely by the medical team.

Yash Thakur replaces Prasidh Krishna as concussion substitute

Yash Thakur, who didn’t get a spot in the XI in either game, has replaced Prasidh Krishna for the rest of the fixture. He acts as a like-for-like replacement and will be eligible to bowl in the second innings, where India A are behind by 226 runs.

However, this is serious news for India, and the priority will be to get Krishna fully fit and back on the park as soon as possible. He is expected to be part of the West Indies series after doing reasonably well on the England tour, where his wicket-taking skills came to the fore, even if he went for runs in patches.

Krishna didn’t have a great outing in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against Australia A, where he earned only a solitary wicket and conceded 4.50 runs per over. He will now hope to recover before the home season and make himself available for his maiden Test appearance on home soil.

For now, India A hope to make a comeback after an abysmal batting and bowling display in the first innings. Their task will be arduous without Krishna, who has a knack for picking wickets and could have fetched a few early wickets on a relatively balanced Lucknow surface.

Ind A vs Aus A
India A
Prasidh Krishna
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

