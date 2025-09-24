Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record for Most Career Sixes With Fierce Knock in AUS U19 vs IND U19 2nd YODI

The youngster achieved this feat on his way to notch up a 68-ball 70 in the second YODI against the Australia U19.

After a blazing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 debut for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has carried on the same momentum while donning the Indian Blue for the national under-19 team. The opener has started the tour of Australia with consecutive smashing performances, following up the latest tour of England, where he scored 355 runs in five Youth ODI matches, including his maiden century, at a pulsating strike rate of 174.01.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Surpasses Unmukt Chand to Hit Most YODI Sixes

With 41 over-boundaries in just 10 matches, the southpaw now holds the record for whacking the most maximums in a YODI career. Suryavanshi achieved this feat on his way to notch up a 68-ball 70, which included five fours and six over-boundaries, in the second YODI against the Australia U19 in Brisbane. Previously, the record was held by the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2012 winning captain, Unmukt Chand, who had smacked 38 sixes in 21 YODI matches.

Suryavanshi had also got off to a flier in the series opener against the Aussies. He scored a quickfire 38 runs off 22 balls at a blistering strike rate of 172.72. The innings was laced with seven boundaries and a maximum to provide a solid start to their chase of 225. India U19 had secured the victory with ease to go 0-1 up in the three-match away YODI series.

ALSO READ:

India Put Up A Huge Total of 300 in AUS U19 vs IND U19 2nd YODI

After being invited to bat first, a crucial 117-run partnership between Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra (70) provided a strong start to the visitors’ innings. Captain Ayush Mhatre once again failed to put an end to his struggling form as he walked back for a golden duck. Earlier, he was dismissed for a 10-ball six in the previous fixture, following up a dismal YODI stats from England.

Though the 18-year-old had notched up back-to-back tons in the two Youth Tests against the England U19, he managed to score only 27 runs in four 50-over matches ahead of that red-ball leg of the tour. However, wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, who bagged the Player of the Match award in the last fixture for his 87 not out off 74 balls, once again put up a brilliant show with an anchoring 71.

The Boys in Blue would look to defend the total to take an unassailable 0-2 lead and claim the series before heading towards the upcoming two multi-day fixtures, which will kick off on September 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.