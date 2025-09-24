News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
‘This Is How Cricket Is Played’ – Shaheen Afridi Defends Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Antics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
‘This Is How Cricket Is Played’ – Shaheen Afridi Defends Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Antics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
news

‘This Is How Cricket Is Played’ – Shaheen Afridi Defends Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Antics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 24, 2025
2 min read
‘This Is How Cricket Is Played’ – Shaheen Afridi Defends Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Antics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
‘This Is How Cricket Is Played’ – Shaheen Afridi Defends Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Antics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

The recent IND vs PAK clash in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 witnessed hostility, where Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan made provocative gestures which has sparked widespread outrage.

Haris Rauf was spotted mimicking a fighter jet while Farhan did a gun-firing celebration after scoring a fifty. Haris was also involved in a heated exchange with India opener Abhishek Sharma in the middle. In the aftermath of the match, Abhishek also said that he ‘did not like the aggression’ the Pakistan players showed.

When quizzed about the same, pacer Shaheen Afridi said at the pre-match press conference ahead of their Super Four match against Bangladesh tomorrow, Shaheen said,

“There is no specific plan to be aggressive; we have always been aggressive, from the time we started playing. This is how cricket is played and the team morale is kept high.”

ALSO READ:

Why did the IND vs PAK handshake saga spiral so much?

The tensions started after the teams met for the first time in the group stage of the continental tournament. India had denied doing the customary handshake after they won the match in solidarity with the Indian soldiers due to a war between the nations earlier in May.

Pakistan responded by not attending the post-match press conference before asking for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for asking both skippers not to shake hands during toss.

The appeal was turned down which made Pakistan turn up late one hour for their group stage match against UAE. The situation further escalated when the teams locked horns again in Super Four with different questionable gestures and heated altercations.

Speaking about both teams, they are both in contention for a spot in the summit clash and have a chance of facing off for the third time in this tournament. India and Pakistan have two points each but the Men in Blue take the top spot with a superior run-rate and one less game played.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
haris rauf
IND vs PAK
Sahibzada Farhan
Shaheen Afridi
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

CSK Batting Talent Ayush Mhatre Turns Bowler, Takes Three Wickets in Four Overs To Help IND U19 Win Australia ODI Series

CSK Batting Talent Impresses With the Ball, Takes Three Wickets in Four Overs To Help IND U19 Win Australia ODI Series

6:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former England Pacer Namedrops Two South Africa Batters Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, No Australia Players in His Next Fab Four Picks Harry Brook, Rachin Ravindra, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England Pacer Namedrops Two South Africa Batters, No Australia Players in His Next Fab Four Picks

He has shared his views on which of the current youngsters could feature in the list of the next 'Fab Four.'
5:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
Injury Scare for India! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out After Being Hit on Helmet During Australia A Clash.

Injury Scare for India! Key Pacer Ruled Out After Being Hit on Helmet During Australia A Clash

He was hit on the helmet by a sharp bouncer.
4:41 pm
Darpan Jain
India T20I Star Abhishek Sharma To Get ODI Call-Up for Australia Series After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics

India T20I Star To Get ODI Call-Up for Australia Series After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics

4:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan’s Handling of Mohammad Nawaz Serves as Quiet Rebuttal to Mike Hesson ‘Best Spinner’ Claim.

Pakistan’s Handling of Mohammad Nawaz Serves as Quiet Rebuttal to Mike Hesson ‘Best Spinner’ Claim

Mike Hesson called Nawaz 'best spinner in the world'.
2:56 pm
Darpan Jain
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Unmukt Chand Record for Most Career Sixes With Fierce Knock in AUS U19 vs IND U19 2nd YODI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record for Most Career Sixes With Fierce Knock in AUS U19 vs IND U19 2nd YODI

The youngster achieved this feat on his way to notch up a 68-ball 70 in the second YODI against the Australia U19.
7:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.