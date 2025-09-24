Pakistan Confirm Test Captain for WTC 2025–27 Cycle

Pakistan were at the bottom in the previous WTC cycle.

As they prepare for a fresh World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Pakistan have opted for stability in the longest format, which has often been absent in recent years. They have decided to continue with Shan Masood as their captain, a major surprise given the latest circumstances.

Masood didn’t have a great time as skipper in the previous cycle, where Pakistan were at the bottom with only five wins and 27.98 point percentage in 14 games. Even his captaincy record doesn’t inspire confidence, with only three victories and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.

Additionally, he was demoted from the ‘B’ to ‘D’ category, the lowest of central contracts for the 2025-26 season, last month. His Test record is far from ideal, as Masood averages a mere 30.12, with only 11 fifties and six centuries, after 80 innings.

All this indicated another shift in captaincy, but the management has decided to give a long run after he met with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with Test coach Azhar Mahmood. In a statement released, PCB mentioned giving the captain and coach a free hand for the upcoming cycle, as Pakistan look to rebuild after past failures.

Why have Pakistan stuck with Shan Masood as Test captain

At a time when the coaching department and white-ball captaincy have seen multiple shuffles, Pakistan’s decision to stick with Shan Masood indeed comes as a massive surprise. The management often opted for quick fixes and made changes accordingly, but they now understand the need for long-term investments over short-term gains.

Masood might not have had encouraging results, but he had his moments as the captain, including a win over England at home. Pakistan made a comeback from behind to win the rubber 2-1, with spinners wreaking havoc for the team.

Further, they don’t have many captaincy-ready options either, especially after the dwindling form of Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha in the format. Mohammad Rizwan might have been another option, but since his returns as white-ball captain didn’t suffice, the team was unlikely to hand him the Test mettle.

So, Masood emerges as the best choice for captaincy, and this backing will ensure Pakistan follow a process by giving him an extended run before forming an opinion and taking a decision on his stint. Pakistan will begin a new WTC cycle with a two-match home series against the defending champions, South Africa, next month.

