News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Shan Masood Gloucestershire Leicestershire
pakistan-cricket

After Yorkshire, Pakistan Skipper Shan Masood Repeats History With Leicestershire to End 22-Year Wait for County Side

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 12, 2025
3 min read

Leicestershire secure a draw against Gloucestershire to confirm their promotion

Shan Masood Gloucestershire Leicestershire

Pakistan’s Test skipper Shan Masood has repeated history with Leicestershire to end their prolonged 22-year wait for earning promotion to Division One of the County Championship. Masood, on debut for them, played an instrumental game, scoring a crucial hundred to help Leicestershire secure a draw against Gloucestershire and confirm their promotion.

Shan Masood Repeats History, but With Different Team

While Masood spent the entire season with Yorkshire to seal County Championship promotion last year, he played a crucial role on his debut for Leicestershire, who earned promotion after 22 years.

Masood led Yorkshire, the most successful club in the County Championship, in the 2023-24 season. He had made an immediate impact, amassing 1240 runs from 15 matches, averaging a staggering 53. His stint for the 32-time champions proved to be crucial in gaining promotion back to Division One in 2024. His stellar form and captaincy raised expectations for the next season.

The left-hand batter joined Leicestershire on an all-format contract for 2025. On his debut for Leicestershire, the 35-year-old, who replaced Australia’s Peter Handscomb, smashed a crucial century under pressure, recovering the side from 86 for 3.

Batting at no. 5, Masood scored 111 runs off 176 balls, featuring 13 fours. In the process, the southpaw batter also completed his 12000 first class runs. He had forged a strong 152-run stand for the fourth wicket with Lewis Hill, who scored 88 off just 131 balls with 15 fours. The partnership allowed the visitors to go close to Gloucestershire’s first innings total.

ALSO READ

Leicestershire Secure Division One Promotion After 22 Years

Leicestershire needed a win to confirm their promotion; a draw would have done it anyway depending on the result of the match between Middlesex and Derbyshire at Lord’s. However, with still two more games remaining in the season, the three-time champions would look to top the Division Two. 

This draw marked the first Division One promotion for Leicestershire since the tournament adopted two division formats. They last featured in Division One in 2003 and have since been playing in Division two, finishing last on eight occasions. During September 2012 to June 2015, Leicestershire registered a winless streak of 37 matches and over 933 days. 

Coming to the match front, Gloucestershire, who took 140-run first innings lead, declared the innings just before lunch on 175/3 in their second innings. This gave themselves an outside chance, leaving 74 overs and 316-runs for their bowlers on the final day. Leicestershire were 93/1 from 30.3 overs before the rain interrupted the game before it was called off. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

County Championship 2025
Gloucestershire
Leicestershire
Pakistan
Peter Handscomb
Shan Masood
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Labels Mohammad Nawaz as ‘Best spinner in the World’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Former RCB Coach Labels This Pakistan Spinner as ‘Best in the World’ Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on Friday (September 12).
10:32 pm
Aditya Ighe
Injury Woes Around Star Pakistan All-rounder Salman Ali Agha Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Oman, Raises Concerns Before IND vs PAK Clash

Injury Woes Around Star Pakistan All-rounder Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Oman, Raises Concerns Before IND vs PAK Clash

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament against Oman.
9:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
31-Year-Old Pakistan Pacer Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

31-Year-Old Pakistan Pacer Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket

He featured in just 34 matches across formats for the Shaheens.
September 9, 2025
Amogh Bodas
A match-winning performance from Mohammad Nawaz in the tri-series final against Afghanistan last night wasn’t a fluke or one-off.

The All-Round Evolution of Mohammad Nawaz: A Timely Gain for Pakistan in T20Is

He has consistently been a top performer.
September 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
Mohammad Nawaz Pakistan vs Afghanistan PAK vs AFG in Tri-Series Final in UAE

Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Sinks Afghanistan With A Hat-trick in Tri-Series Final [WATCH]

Pakistan won the match by 75 runs.
5:14 pm
Disha Asrani
Out Of Test Side, Pakistan Opener Slams Triple Hundred After England Return To Push Comeback Claims

Out Of Test Side, Pakistan Opener Slams Triple Hundred After England Return To Push Comeback Claims

He has slammed as many as five centuries in a period of 29 days.
September 7, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.