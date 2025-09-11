England Domestic Batter Equals 19-Year-Old Record Of Lance Klusener in Ongoing County Championship 

He is the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing season.

Northamptonshire batter Saif Zaib continued his glorious run of form with another century in the ongoing County Championship. The 27-year old hammered 145 off 186 in the latest round of division two on Wednesday to equal a 19-year-old record.

Saif Zaib joins Lance Klusener for County Championship record

Zaib registered his sixth century of the season in Northampton. With this, he joined the former South Africa legend Lance Klusener amongst the players with six centuries for the club in a season.

Klusener had achieved this feat in 2006. The other two recent players to have reached the milestone were former Australia great Mike Hussey and former England cricketer Allan Lamb. Hussey did it in 2003 while Lamb in 1992.

Saif Zaib needs two more centuries to equal the all-time record of eight in a season, owned by Bob Haywood, who set it in 1921. Potentially five more innings to come in the tournament, he might have a shot at the historic record.

Saif Zaib’s remarkable season for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire are languishing at the seventh spot in division two of the County Championship 2025. But Saif Zaib has been one of the shining lights for them as the batter has racked up runs for fun.

Zaib sits second on the list of highest run-getters across divisions, behind only Ben Compton. He has amassed 1192 runs from 12 games at an average of 66.22 with six hundreds and four fifties.

Zaib recently played under Hussey, who was the head of Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025. The left-hander revealed Hussey congratulated him on the achievement.

“I was with Mike Hussey in The Hundred, so we spoke a little bit about it, actually. And he sent me a message which was quite nice. It’s always nice to be in that company,” said Zaib.

His latest century helped his County side reach 413 on a rain-affected day. It trimmed down the first innings deficit to only 54.

Northants are still in the contention for the division one promotion but will need to win the remaining three games. Zaib wants to do everything in his power to help his side get the promotion. Their final two games are against Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.

