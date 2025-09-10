Who Is Asa Tribe – The Jersey Youngster Picked In SA20 2026 Auction Set For Bright Future

He has hit four centuries in the last five innings.

The SA20 2026 auction was a jackpot for many lesser-privileged players who will now have an opportunity to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. The 21-year-old Jersey player Asa Tribe was among those players.

Paarl Royals acquired the services of the in-form sensation for a price of R200,000. This came on the same day Asa hit his maiden double century in First Class cricket. It was his fourth century in his last five innings across formats, averaging a whopping 343.5. Coming on the back of such a phenomenal run of form, this SA20 contract is just the next step in a career that promises to be extraordinary.

Asa Tribe turning heads with an incredible run for Jersey and Glamorgan

The journey of Asa Tribe from a small-town Jersey boy to a future superstar of the game has been quite remarkable. His talent was evident from a young age, rapidly rising through the age-group cricket and eventually playing for the national side.

Following school, he joined Cardiff Metropolitan University, where he got an opportunity to play in the BUCS competition. After some impressive performances there, he was called up to the Glamorgan 2nd XI side.

Asa has been pivotal for Glamorgan in the ongoing County Championship as they aim for promotion from Division Two. They are sitting second on the points table with three games to go. Asa has amassed 667 runs from nine games at an average of 55.58. He has smashed two centuries and three half-centuries in the ongoing edition.

The moment when Asa Tribe became the youngest double-centurion for the Club after Aneurin Donald…#NORvGLAM #OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/DXjV39IeU6 — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) September 9, 2025

In August, the youngster smashed three back-to-back hundreds in fifty-over cricket for Glamorgan and Jersey. He was at his best against PNG in the CWC Challenge League Group A, where he struck a magnificent 175 off 158 deliveries.

The right-hand batter also had a superb T20 Blast season, compiling 312 runs at an average of 34.66 while striking at over 150.

What’s next for Asa Tribe after the SA20 2026 auction bid?

Getting to play in the English domestic system was vital for Asa Tribe’s growth as a batter. His recent form across formats shows how far he has come.

Speaking of the SA20 2026, Asa could get decent game-time in the Paarl Royals side, which lacks top batting superstars. Going by his T20 Blast performance, he can score at a pretty good rate and boasts of hitting ability.

Make that THREE in-a-row from Asa Tribe in one-day cricket 👏👏👏



Asa finished on 175 off just 156 balls for Jersey against Papua New Guinea, as Jersey finished on 261 after being 15-4, all thanks to Asa's incredible knock! 🙌#OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/2OigPSH9iz — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) August 28, 2025

The Jersey star has turned heads with his outrageous form, but surely it’s not enough for the sheer talent he possesses. A solid showing in the next SA20 season could put Asa on the pathway for higher honours. Perhaps some interest from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Asa has played five ODIs and 26 T20Is for Jersey so far. But given his stunning upward graph, there might come a time when he could represent England in international cricket. With his talent, the possibilities are endless.

