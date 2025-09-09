SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates: Players Sold, Unsold List, Final Squads and Purse Tracker

Follow the SA20 2026 auction live from Johannesburg on September 9. Stay updated with every player sold, unsold, franchise purse updates, and the full squad lists as they take shape.

SA20 2026 Auction: Full List of Players Sold and Unsold

SA20 2026 Auction: Updated Squads After Auction

Durban Super Giants

Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Heinrich Klaasen

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, James Vince, Donovan Ferreira

MI Cape Town

Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Ryan Rickelton, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals

Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Rubin Hermann

Pretoria Capitals

Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs, Jonny Bairstow, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Marco Jansen

SA20 2026 Auction: Key Details

Date: September 9, 2025

September 9, 2025 Time: 13:30 CAT (5:30 pm IST)

13:30 CAT (5:30 pm IST) Venue: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Total Players: 541 (300 South Africans, 241 overseas)

541 (300 South Africans, 241 overseas) Salary Cap: USD 2.31 million per team

USD 2.31 million per team Squad Rules: 19-player squads At least 9 South Africans Maximum 7 overseas players Minimum 2 U23 South Africans 1 additional Wildcard player allowed



SA20 2026 Auction Live: Remaining Purses of Teams

Pretoria Capitals – USD 1.86 million (largest purse)

– USD 1.86 million (largest purse) MI Cape Town – USD 0.65 million (smallest purse)

– USD 0.65 million (smallest purse) Other franchises’ updated purse details will be tracked here as the auction progresses.

SA20 2026 Auction: Pre-Signings by Teams

Durban Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine

Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine Joburg Super Kings: Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, James Vince

Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, James Vince MI Cape Town: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Paarl Royals: Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza Pretoria Capitals: Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Adam Milne

SA20 2026 Auction: Retained Players

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC): Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs Pretoria Capitals (PC): Will Jacks

Will Jacks Paarl Royals (PR): Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman MI Cape Town (MICT): Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Ryan Rickelton

Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Ryan Rickelton Joburg Super Kings (JSK): Faf du Plessis (C)

Faf du Plessis (C) Durban Super Giants (DSG): Noor Ahmad

SA20 2026 Auction: Wildcard Picks

DSG: Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen JSK: Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira MICT: Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada PR: Rubin Hermann

Rubin Hermann PC: Andre Russell

Andre Russell SEC: Marco Jansen

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Auction?

India: Hotstar app/website, SA20 YouTube channel

Hotstar app/website, SA20 YouTube channel Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Rest of the world: SA20 YouTube channel

