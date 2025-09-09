News
sa20 2026 auction live updates players sold final squad list
south-africa-cricket

SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates: Players Sold, Unsold List, Final Squads and Purse Tracker

CX Staff Writer
Last updated: September 9, 2025
3 min read
sa20 2026 auction live updates players sold final squad list

Follow the SA20 2026 auction live from Johannesburg on September 9. Stay updated with every player sold, unsold, franchise purse updates, and the full squad lists as they take shape.

SA20 2026 Auction: Full List of Players Sold and Unsold

A continuously updated tracker table here with player name, country, base price, sold/unsold status, and team bought by.

SA20 2026 Auction: Updated Squads After Auction

Team-wise squad lists after every round of bidding.

Durban Super Giants

Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Heinrich Klaasen

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, James Vince, Donovan Ferreira

MI Cape Town

Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Ryan Rickelton, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals

Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Rubin Hermann

Pretoria Capitals

Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs, Jonny Bairstow, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Marco Jansen

SA20 2026 Auction: Key Details

  • Date: September 9, 2025
  • Time: 13:30 CAT (5:30 pm IST)
  • Venue: Johannesburg
  • Total Players: 541 (300 South Africans, 241 overseas)
  • Salary Cap: USD 2.31 million per team
  • Squad Rules:
    • 19-player squads
    • At least 9 South Africans
    • Maximum 7 overseas players
    • Minimum 2 U23 South Africans
    • 1 additional Wildcard player allowed

SA20 2026 Auction Live: Remaining Purses of Teams

  • Pretoria Capitals – USD 1.86 million (largest purse)
  • MI Cape Town – USD 0.65 million (smallest purse)
  • Other franchises’ updated purse details will be tracked here as the auction progresses.

SA20 2026 Auction: Pre-Signings by Teams

  • Durban Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine
  • Joburg Super Kings: Richard Gleeson, Akeal Hosein, James Vince
  • MI Cape Town: Nicholas Pooran
  • Paarl Royals: Sikandar Raza
  • Pretoria Capitals: Sherfane Rutherford
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Adam Milne

ALSO READ:

SA20 2026 Auction: Retained Players

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC): Tristan Stubbs
  • Pretoria Capitals (PC): Will Jacks
  • Paarl Royals (PR): Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • MI Cape Town (MICT): Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Ryan Rickelton
  • Joburg Super Kings (JSK): Faf du Plessis (C)
  • Durban Super Giants (DSG): Noor Ahmad

SA20 2026 Auction: Wildcard Picks

  • DSG: Heinrich Klaasen
  • JSK: Donovan Ferreira
  • MICT: Kagiso Rabada
  • PR: Rubin Hermann
  • PC: Andre Russell
  • SEC: Marco Jansen

Where to Watch SA20 2026 Auction?

  • India: Hotstar app/website, SA20 YouTube channel
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
  • UK: Sky Sports
  • Rest of the world: SA20 YouTube channel

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

