dewald brevis fetched the highest bid in sa20 auction history
south-africa-cricket

Highest Bids in SA20 History: Full List of Most Expensive Players in SA20 Auctions

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: September 9, 2025
4 min read
Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram headline the list of highest bids in SA20 history, with records tumbling in the 2026 auction.

The SA20 league has quickly become one of the biggest T20 competitions outside the IPL, and with it has come high-profile bidding wars at the player auctions. Every season has seen records broken as franchises battle to secure the best South African and overseas talent. From Tristan Stubbs setting the early benchmark to Dewald Brevis smashing the all-time record in 2026, the auction table tells the story of rising player values.

Follow SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates HERE

List Of Highest Bids in SA20 History

SA20 PlayerSA20 TeamSA20 Auction Price
Dewald BrevisPretoria CapitalsR 16.5 million
Aiden MarkramDurban’s Super GiantsR 14 million
Tristan StubbsSunrisers Eastern CapeR 9.2 million
Wiaan MulderJoburg Super KingsR 9 million
Gerald CoetzeeDurban’s Super GiantsR 7.4 million
Rilee RossouwPretoria CapitalsR 6.9 million
Nandre BurgerJoburg Super KingsR 6.3 million
Matthew BreetzkeSunrisers Eastern CapeR 6.1 million
Marco JansenSunrisers Eastern CapeR 6.1 million

Dewald Brevis Tops Highest Bids In SA20 List During 2026 Auction

The 2026 SA20 auction saw Dewald Brevis go for a record R 16.5 million to Pretoria Capitals, making him the most expensive player in SA20 history. The bid comfortably surpassed previous highs and underlined the growing value franchises place on young South African stars.

“We’re very happy, I think he’s a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well. We haven’t thought so far yet (on making him captain in future). He’s a tremendous talent, his game has really gone forward in the last 1 and a half years as you saw against Australia in Australia recently,” Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly said.

“He’s a game changer, and that’s what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can actually really steam it up. I hope he does well. I never relate performance to money, leaving aside the 16.5 million, and I, I think he’s a great talent. He plays spin well, which is very important, and looking at everything.”

Aiden Markram makes R 14 Million Move

Aiden Markram’s R 14 million signing by the Durban Super Giants was one of the headline-grabbing moments of the SA20 2026 auction. The South Africa T20I captain, who has already established himself as a proven leader with back-to-back SA20 titles for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, saw intense competition for his services. Both the Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants pushed the bidding to record levels before SEC eventually pulled out, leaving DSG to secure him for a historic figure.

What makes this signing even more significant is the comparison with his Indian Premier League contract — Markram is currently with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where he was picked up at just INR 2 crore (approximately R 4 million). The R 14 million bid in SA20 equates to around INR 7.05 crore, meaning Markram will now be earning over three times his IPL salary while playing for the same ownership group across two of the world’s biggest T20 leagues. 

Tristan Stubbs Set the Early Benchmark

Back in the 2023 auction, Tristan Stubbs went to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R 9.2 million, setting the standard for future bidding wars. That figure stood as the record for two seasons until it was overtaken in 2026.

ALSO READ:

Other Big Buys Across Seasons

  • Wiaan Mulder (Joburg Super Kings, R 9 million) proved that seam-bowling all-rounders remain hot property.
  • Gerald Coetzee (Durban’s Super Giants, R 7.4 million) showed the premium placed on South Africa’s fast-bowling depth.
  • Rilee Rossouw (Pretoria Capitals, R 6.9 million) brought experienced batting strength.
  • Nandre Burger (Joburg Super Kings, R 6.3 million), Matthew Breetzke (R 6.1 million), and Marco Jansen (R 6.1 million) rounded off the list of marquee signings.

Aiden Markram
Dewald Brevis
SA20
Tristan Stubbs
