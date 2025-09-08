News
SA20 2026 Auction Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2026 Auction Live Telecast in India?
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 8, 2025
4 min read

The event will take place on September 9.

The fourth season auction of South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, is finally here, and fans are eagerly waiting to follow the action through the SA20 auction live streaming. A total of 541 players are set to go under the gavel on September 9, making this one of the biggest events in the tournament’s history.

For SA20 2026, the salary cap has been increased to a record R41 million per team, the highest for any franchise T20 league outside the Indian Premier League (IPL). This has heightened the excitement, and cricket fans across the globe will be tuning into the SA20 auction live streaming to see which players land big-money deals.

The six franchises competing are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. After retentions and pre-signings, 84 slots remain open to be filled on auction day, with each team permitted a total of 19 players in their squad.

The Pretoria Capitals will enter the auction with the highest remaining purse of R32.5 million, while MI Cape Townhas the lowest at R11.5 million. Each squad must include at least 11 South African players, with a maximum of 7 overseas players, plus 1 wildcard pick. These dynamics make the SA20 auction live streaming unmissable as teams battle to strike the right balance between local stars and international signings.

Teams and Slots Available

The six franchises competing in SA20 2026 are:

  • Durban Super Giants
  • Joburg Super Kings
  • MI Cape Town
  • Paarl Royals
  • Pretoria Capitals
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape

After retentions, pre-signings, and wildcards, 84 slots remain to be filled during the auction. Each team is allowed a maximum squad of 19 players, including:

  • 1 Wildcard pick
  • 7 Overseas players (maximum)
  • 11 Local South African players (minimum)

Where will the SA20 2026 Auction take place?

The SA20 2026 Auction will take place in Johannesburg.

When will the SA20 2026 Auction take place in India?

The SA20 2026 Auction will commence at 5:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time.

Where to watch the SA20 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India?

The SA20 2026 auction live streaming will be available on the Betway SA20 YouTube Channel.

SA20 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Pre-Signings, Wildcards & Squads

The buzz around the SA20 auction live streaming is growing with teams already locking in key players through retentions, pre-signings, and wildcards. Here’s a complete look at the confirmed squads, retention lists, and remaining salary caps for the SA20 2026 season.

Durban Super Giants

  • Retained: Noor Ahmad
  • Pre-Signings: Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler
  • Wildcard: Heinrich Klaasen

Updated Squad: Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen
Remaining Salary Cap: R29.5 million

Joburg Super Kings

  • Retained: Faf du Plessis
  • Pre-Signings: James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson
  • Wildcard: Donovan Ferreira

Updated Squad: Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira
Remaining Salary Cap: R21.5 million

MI Cape Town

  • Retained: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch
  • Pre-Signing: Nicholas Pooran
  • Wildcard: Kagiso Rabada

Updated Squad: Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada
Remaining Salary Cap: R11.5 million

Paarl Royals

  • Retained: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin
  • Pre-Signings: Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
  • Wildcard: Rubin Hermann

Updated Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Rubin Hermann
Remaining Salary Cap: R14.5 million

Pretoria Capitals

  • Pre-Signings: Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford
  • Wildcard: Andre Russell

Updated Squad: Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell
Remaining Salary Cap: R32.5 million

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

  • Retained: Tristan Stubbs
  • Pre-Signings: Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne
  • Wildcard: Marco Jansen

Updated Squad: Tristan Stubbs, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Jonny Bairstow, Marco Jansen
Remaining Salary Cap: R21.5 million

Key Details Before SA20 Auction Live Streaming

With big names like Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow, and Kagiso Rabada already confirmed, the auction pool will be fascinating to follow. Fans searching for SA20 auction live streaming will want to track how teams use their remaining purse — especially Pretoria Capitals (R32.5m) and Durban Super Giants (R29.5m), who still have plenty of money to spend.

