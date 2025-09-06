Why Pakistan Are Strong Contenders To Reach WTC 2025-27 Final?

Having never qualified for a World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Pakistan for the first time will have their best chance to turn their fortunes around and secure a berth in the WTC 2025-27 Final. They finished fifth, seventh and ninth in the past three editions of the WTC cycle, yet are one of the strongest contenders on paper to go the distance this time.

The Men in Green are slated to kickstart the new cycle against South Africa in a two-Test series at home, from October 12. Ahead of that, let’s evaluate why Pakistan have an advantage.

No Test series against India or Australia in this cycle

Pakistan will face only one of the big three in this cycle (vs England), with no Test series scheduled against India and Australia. Notably, both teams have qualified for the WTC Final twice with Australia having won the title once.

Although Pakistan and India have never locked horns in WTC due to political tensions, not playing the 2023 winners and 2025 runners-up will be a massive advantage. Furthermore, both teams have the best win/loss ratio in WTC history (Australia 3 and India 1.84).

Pakistan has the best stats against England amongst SENA countries

The Shan Masood-led side’s toughest assignment in the 2025-27 cycle is expected to be against England, which will be an away series in August 2026. However, Pakistan have enjoyed the most success in England in the recent past compared to any other SENA country.

Since 2010, Pakistan have won a total of six Test matches in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia combined with five of those wins coming in England alone.

Home advantage against tough opponents

Pakistan will face South Africa (WTC 2025 champions) and New Zealand (WTC 2021 champions) at home, which is another factor that works in their favour. Pakistan last won a Test in South Africa back in 2007, whereas their previous Test match win in New Zealand came in 2011. Getting to play both sides in their own backyard will be a significant advantage.

Also, Pakistan will play the second-lowest number of matches in this cycle (13) after Sri Lanka (12) and maintaining a sustained run in the format will be relatively easier.

