Shreyas Iyer Named India A Captain for ODIs vs Australia, Rajat Patidar To Lead Rest of India Side in Irani Cup
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 25, 2025
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has announced the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A. They have also named the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup.

Shreyas Iyer Named India A Captain, Rajat Patidar To Lead Rest of India

India A, led by Shreyas Iyer, will play their matches in Kanpur starting September 30. The Irani Cup will see the Rest of India, captained by Rajat Patidar, take on Ranji Trophy 2024-25 champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from October 1.

Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI that he will take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. He had previously undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, but has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness in the longer format. He plans to use this time to build endurance, strengthen his body, and work on his overall fitness. As a result, he was not considered for selection in the Irani Cup.

India A Squad for the One Day Matches Against Australia

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

For 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup match against Vidarbha

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain.

More to follow…

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn't feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

