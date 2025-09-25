Ravindra Jadeja Appointed Vice-Captain in India Test Squad vs West Indies, Rishabh Pant Left Out

India will play two Tests against the West Indies.

India will host West Indies for two Tests at home, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the two Test matches. Shubman Gill will continue as the captain. As the vice captain, Rishabh Pant misses out due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja is named as the deputy. The West Indies are touring India for a Test series for the first time after 2018, when they lost the series 2-0.

The wicketkeeper-batter was struck by a yorker off Chris Woakes during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and is currently recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. It was also Gill’s first assignment as the captain, as India levelled the series 2-2.

India Squad For the Two Tests Against the West Indies

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and N Jagadeesan.

The West Indies Will Have a Point to Prove

The last time the Windies stepped foot on Indian soil for Test series, they were hammered by the hosts. They went down to lose the two-Test series 2-0, and were beaten all ends out. India won the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs, and doubled it up with a 10-wicket win in Hyderabad in the second Test. The men from the Caribbean will aim for redemption this time around.

Head coach Darren Sammy has been quite positive about their squad for the series. Though the Windies have rested the likes of Gudakesh Motie, in order to keep him fit for the shortest format, they do have some good spinners in the team. Skipper Roston Chase will have an important role to play with the ball in hand. They have also made an attempt to strengthen their batting with the likes of Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the scheme of things.

To add to their dismal record in India, the West Indies have not managed to win a single Test on Indian soil since 1994. They beat hosts India by 243 runs in a Test match at Mohali in 1994. Since then, it has been all India. With two draws and eight losses to India over a span of four series after 1994, the bias will heavily be towards India.

More to follow…