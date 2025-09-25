Why Sarfaraz Khan Missed Out of India Squad for West Indies Series.

As India announced their squad for the West Indies series, one notable exclusion was Sarfaraz Khan. He must have been on the selectors’ radar for the home series, but the team has instead preferred the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.

Why Sarfaraz Khan is not part of West Indies series

The biggest reason for his omission is the quadriceps injury he sustained in the Buchi Babu Tournament. He was ruled out of the Duleep Trophy 2025 for the same reason.

Earlier, reports suggested he was working at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to regain full fitness. Ajit Agarkar also confirmed the same in the press conference for the squad announcement.

India Squad For Two Tests Against the West Indies

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan

More to follow…