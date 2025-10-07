Maharashtra vs Mumbai Warm-Up Game Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Other Stars?

Fans can find out the live streaming details for the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match here.

Maharashtra are facing Mumbai in the pre-season warm-up game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium in Pune. Fans can find out the live streaming details for the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match here.

Both teams have notable names for the fixture, with most expected to be part of the squad for the main tournament later. Maharashtra include players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, and Jalaj Saxena.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have Shivam Dube, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, and Shardul Thakur. Shardul is their captain after Ajinkya Rahane stepped down from the role earlier this year.

A lot will depend on performances in this game, as Mumbai are expected to announce their squad for the opening fixture of the Ranji Trophy based on performances in the warm-up clash. Entry is free for fans in Pune.

Where to watch Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up game Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up game on the Maharashtra Cricket Association YouTube Channel.

Where to watch Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up game Live Telecast in India?

The Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up game will not be live telecast on any channel in India.

When will the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match start?

The Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match began on October 7 at 9 AM.

Where to follow live scores of the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match

Fans can follow live scores of the Maharashtra vs Mumbai warm-up match via the Maharashtra Cricket Association YouTube Channel.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai squads

Maharashtra: Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankeet Bawane (c), Saurabh Nawale (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dhade, Hitesh Walunj, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Rajwardhan Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani

Mumbai: Shardul Thakur (c), Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Suved Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias

