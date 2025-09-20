AUS U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Australia U19 vs India U19 Series?

The CSK start will lead the India U19.

After a successful tour of England earlier in July this year, the India U19 side is set to embark on a testing tour of Australia next. India’s next-gen stars will travel Down Under for three ODIs and two multi-day games, slated to start from September 21. Fans can find out the AUS U19 vs IND U19 live streaming details here.

The Indian side will be led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre. The squad includes other promising talents like Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, alongside R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, and others.

Where to Watch AUS U19 vs IND U19 Series Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the Australia U19 vs India U19 live streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch AUS U19 vs IND U19 Series Live Telecast in India?

The Australia U19 vs India U19 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD).

When will the AUS U19 vs IND U19 matches start?

The first ODI match will begin at 9:30 AM IST (local time 2.00 PM), while the second and third games will begin half an hour later.

All three games will take place in Brisbane on September 21, September 24, and September 26. This will be followed by two multi-day games from September 30 to October 3 and October 7 to October 10, both starting at 5:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time).

Australia U19 vs India U19 Squads

Australia U19: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, and Jayden Draper (QLD/Valley District Cricket Club).

Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, and Julian Osborne.

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, and Aman Chauhan.

Standby players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.

FAQs on AUS U19 vs IND U19 Live Streaming and Schedule

Where can I watch AUS U19 vs IND U19 live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia U19 vs India U19 series live on JioHotstar.

Which TV channel will telecast AUS U19 vs IND U19 live in India?

The live telecast of matches between Australia U19 vs India U19 will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What time will AUS U19 vs IND U19 ODI matches start in India?

The first Youth ODI between Australia U19 vs India U19 will begin at 9:30 AM IST, while the next two games will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

What time will AUS U19 vs IND U19 multi-day matches start in India?

The multi-day games in Brisbane and Queensland will begin at 5.30 AM IST.

When does the AUS U19 vs IND U19 series start?

The series begins on September 21, 2025.

Where will AUS U19 vs IND U19 matches be played?

All three ODIs will be played in Brisbane, while the two unofficial Tests will take place in Brisbane and Queensland.

Who will lead India U19 in the Australia series?

Ayush Mhatre will be leading India U19 in both the ODI and multi-day games.

Where can fans in Australia watch AUS U19 vs IND U19 live streaming and telecast?

Viewers in Australia can watch the live streaming on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket digital. The live telecast for the same will be available on Channel Seven and/or Fox Cricket.

Where to follow AUS U19 vs IND U19 live score and updates?

Fans can follow live scores and updates on platforms like BCCI, Cricket.com.au, and other cricket score apps.

