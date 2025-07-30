India U19 Squad Named For Australia Tour, CSK & Rajasthan Royals Stars Retained After Successful England Stint

India won the Youth ODI series against England by a margin of 3-2.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released India’s U19 squad which will be on the flight to Australia in September this year. India’s U19 side is scheduled to engage in three ODIs and two multi-day matches against the Australian U19 team. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre was once again named as the captain of the side. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will also be on the flight to the continent after his successful exploits on English soil. Vihaan Malhotra is also retained as the vice-captain of the side.
137/6
147/5
151/5
149/7
Twickenham Won by 5 wickets
Match delayed due to rain
100/10
105/6
Weybridge beat East Molesey by 4 wickets
–
130/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
156/5
155/3
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 5 wickets
112/10
114/3
Guwahati Giants beat Nabajyoti Club by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/8
–
–
–
180/5
182/1
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 9 wickets
198/9
206/10
Boost Defenders beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 8 runs
–
–
89/8
15/2
239/10
–
–
–
–
–
Skipper Ayush Mhatre was the leading run-scorer in the Youth Tests against the English U19 side earlier this month. He scored a prolific 340 runs in just four innings at an average of 85. His clinical show with the bat comprised two hundreds and a fifty. On the other hand, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the top scorer in the Youth ODIs. In the five ODIs played, Suryavanshi smacked 355 runs at an average of 71. His exploits included a solitary ton and a fifty. His impact at the top of the innings was remarkable.
The tour to Australia will be a stepping stone in the careers of most of these players. The pitches in Australia will provide a different challenge for the team. Therefore, it will be extremely crucial for them to get an experience of the same early on in their careers.
ALSO READ:
The team will be playing in three Youth ODIs on September 21, 24 and 26 respectively. After the closure of the limited overs series, the teams will then lock horns in two multi-day games, scheduled to be played from September 30 and October 7 respectively.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|September 21
|1st Youth ODI
|Norths
|September 24
|2nd Youth ODI
|Norths
|September 26
|3rd Youth ODI
|Norths
|Sep 30 – Oct 3
|1st Youth Test
|Norths
|Oct 7 – Oct 10
|2nd Youth Test
|Mackay
India U19 squad to tour Australia: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Spencer beat East Molesey by 10 runs