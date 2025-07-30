News
India U19 Squad Named For Australia Tour, CSK & Rajasthan Royals Stars Retained After Successful England Stint
indian-cricket-team

India U19 Squad Named For Australia Tour, CSK & Rajasthan Royals Stars Retained After Successful England Stint

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 30, 2025
2 min read

India won the Youth ODI series against England by a margin of 3-2.

India U19 Squad Named For Australia Tour, CSK & Rajasthan Royals Stars Retained After Successful England Stint

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released India’s U19 squad which will be on the flight to Australia in September this year. India’s U19 side is scheduled to engage in three ODIs and two multi-day matches against the Australian U19 team. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre was once again named as the captain of the side. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will also be on the flight to the continent after his successful exploits on English soil. Vihaan Malhotra is also retained as the vice-captain of the side.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre was the leading run-scorer in the Youth Tests against the English U19 side earlier this month. He scored a prolific 340 runs in just four innings at an average of 85. His clinical show with the bat comprised two hundreds and a fifty. On the other hand, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the top scorer in the Youth ODIs. In the five ODIs played, Suryavanshi smacked 355 runs at an average of 71. His exploits included a solitary ton and a fifty. His impact at the top of the innings was remarkable.

India U19 Squad To Tour Australia Announced

The tour to Australia will be a stepping stone in the careers of most of these players. The pitches in Australia will provide a different challenge for the team. Therefore, it will be extremely crucial for them to get an experience of the same early on in their careers.

ALSO READ:

The team will be playing in three Youth ODIs on September 21, 24 and 26 respectively. After the closure of the limited overs series, the teams will then lock horns in two multi-day games, scheduled to be played from September 30 and October 7 respectively.

India U19 Tour Of Australia 2025 – Schedule

DateFixtureVenue
September 211st Youth ODINorths
September 242nd Youth ODINorths
September 263rd Youth ODINorths
Sep 30 – Oct 31st Youth TestNorths
Oct 7 – Oct 102nd Youth TestMackay

India U19 squad to tour Australia: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
India U19
India U19 Tour of Australia
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

