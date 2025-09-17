News
Youngest T20I Captains Where Does Latest England Captain Jacob Bethell Stand
news

Youngest T20I Captains: Where Does Latest England Captain Jacob Bethell Stand?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 17, 2025
3 min read
Youngest T20I Captains Where Does Latest England Captain Jacob Bethell Stand

England sensation Jacob Bethell made history when he walked out to lead the Three Lions in the opener of the three-match T20I series against Ireland today (September 17). The batting all-rounder became the youngest to lead England in an international match, going past Monty Bowden.

Bethell achieved the feat at 21 years and 329 days, eclipsing Bowden, who was bestowed with the captaincy reins at an age of 23 years and 144 days.

Notably, prior to Bethell, the record for England’s youngest T20I captain was held by the legendary opener Alastair Cook. He was 24 years and 325 days old when he led the team against South Africa in Centurion on November 15, 2009.

Let’s take a look at where Jacob Bethell stands in the overall list of youngest T20I captains amongst full member teams.

Player Country Age Date
Qasim Akram Pakistan 20y 306d 3 Oct 2023
Rashid Khan Afghanistan 20y 359d 14 Sep 2019
Prosper Utseya Zimbabwe 21y 247d 28 Nov 2006
Kane Williamson New Zealand 21y 328d 1 Jul 2012
Jacob Bethell England 21y 329d 17 Sep 2025

ALSO READ:

Why is Jacob Bethell leading England?

The reason behind the dynamic left-hander being given captaincy duties is due to the unavailability of regular white-ball captain Harry Brook. Brook is missing the Ireland series after being rested following a hectic summer.

He played all six white-ball games against West Indies in June, followed by a gruelling five-match Test series against India. After that, he went straight into The Hundred 2025, and then featured in the entire white-ball series against South Africa comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

England
IRE vs ENG
Jacob Bethell
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

