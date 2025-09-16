IRE vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs England T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will kickstart on September 17.

After some enthralling white-ball fixtures against South Africa at home, England are set to tour Ireland for a maiden 20-over series between the two nations. The three-match series will kick off on September 17 in Dublin. Notably, the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell will lead the English side, becoming the youngest to do so. Let’s look into the IRE vs ENG live streaming and telecast details in India.

The two sides have faced each other only twice in the shortest format of the game so far. Their first meeting during the ICC World Twenty20 (T20 World Cup) 2010 was called off due to the rain.

Then, Ireland and England clashed after 12 years, in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This also turned out to be another rain-interrupted fixture, but Ireland managed to snatch a five-run victory (by DLS method) to gain a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record in T20Is. However, England have won all six ODI matches on Irish soil so far, and also secured three home series victories.

IRE vs ENG Live Streaming in India

The IRE vs ENG live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode App. Cricket fans can watch all three T20Is in real time through the digital platform.

IRE vs ENG Live Telecast in India

There will be no Ireland vs England live telecast for the T20I series.

IRE vs ENG Live Streaming in Ireland, UK, USA, and Rest of the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

Ireland: TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Go

TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Go UK: TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Go

TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Go USA: Willow TV, ESPN+

Willow TV, ESPN+ South Africa: SuperSport, DStv Now

SuperSport, DStv Now Rest of the World: Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

Ireland vs England T20Is 2025 Schedule

1st T20I : September 17 – Dublin, Malahide

: September 17 – Dublin, Malahide 2nd T20I : September 19 – Dublin, Malahide

: September 19 – Dublin, Malahide 3rd T20I: September 21 – Dublin, Malahide

All three T20I fixtures will commence at 1:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST).

Ireland Squad

Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.

England Squad

Jacob Bethell (C), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood.

