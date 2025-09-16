IRE vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ireland vs England T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will kickstart on September 17.
After some enthralling white-ball fixtures against South Africa at home, England are set to tour Ireland for a maiden 20-over series between the two nations. The three-match series will kick off on September 17 in Dublin. Notably, the 21-year-old Jacob Bethell will lead the English side, becoming the youngest to do so. Let’s look into the IRE vs ENG live streaming and telecast details in India.
The two sides have faced each other only twice in the shortest format of the game so far. Their first meeting during the ICC World Twenty20 (T20 World Cup) 2010 was called off due to the rain.
Then, Ireland and England clashed after 12 years, in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This also turned out to be another rain-interrupted fixture, but Ireland managed to snatch a five-run victory (by DLS method) to gain a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record in T20Is. However, England have won all six ODI matches on Irish soil so far, and also secured three home series victories.
The IRE vs ENG live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode App. Cricket fans can watch all three T20Is in real time through the digital platform.
There will be no Ireland vs England live telecast for the T20I series.
Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:
All three T20I fixtures will commence at 1:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST).
Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.
Jacob Bethell (C), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood.
