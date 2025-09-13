Most Runs in Powerplay in T20Is: England Latest To Breach 100-Run Barrier, Jos Buttler Enters Players’ List

England scored a whopping 304/2 in 20 overs.

England unleashed carnage at Old Trafford last night, notching up the highest score by a full-member side in a T20I innings. They scored a whopping 304/2 in 20 overs and also found a high spot in most runs in powerplay.

The English side scored as many as 100 runs without losing any wickets in the first six overs, with Jos Buttler (65) and Phil Salt (33) wreaking havoc. On a nice batting surface, the openers made full use of the hard ball early on and raced away to one of the quickest starts ever in the format.

Is England’s ridiculous start the most runs in powerplay a T20I has seen? Let’s find out.

Most runs in powerplay: England make the latest entry

There have been four instances of teams reaching the 100-run mark in a T20I innings, including those from Associate nations. Australia are at the top of the list of most runs in powerplay, with 113 runs against Scotland at Edinburgh last night.

Zimbabwe find the second spot, scoring 103 runs against Gambia in 2024, and they also notched up the highest ever T20I total in that fixture. They scored 344/4 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier in Nairobi, with Sikandar Raza top-scoring 133 runs.

South Africa are placed at No.3, with 102 powerplay runs against West Indies in 2023. England are the fourth team to breach the 100-run barrier, achieving the feat against South Africa last night.

Which Team Has Scored Most Runs in Powerplay in T20Is?

Team Runs Opponent Year Australia 113 Scotland 2024 Zimbabwe 103 Gambia 2024 South Africa 102 West Indies 2023 England 100 South Africa 2025 West Indies 98 Sri Lanka 2021

They scored 100 runs at a run rate of 16.66 and became only the third full-member side to score in three digits during the field restrictions. That means they are in fourth spot among teams with the most runs in powerplay and the third full-member side in T20I history.

England had come close against the same opponent in the T20 World Cup 2016, accumulating 89/3 in the first six overs, but fell short. Overall, they have scored 80+ runs four times in powerplay, including the one last night.

Who Has Most Runs In Powerplay In A T20I? Jos Buttler Enters List

England made an entry to the most runs in powerplay list on the back of a terrific knock by Jos Buttler, who was at his destructive best. He scored 65 runs in the first six overs and sits fourth on the most runs in powerplay by a batter in T20Is.

Travis Head tops the list with 73 runs against Scotland in the same game when Australia notched up the highest ever powerplay score. Paul Stirling is the next batter, for he made 67 runs against the West Indies at St George’s in 2020.

New Zealand’s Colin Munro has the third-best score, with 66 runs at a strike rate of 286.95 against the West Indies in Mount Maunganui in 2018. Jos Buttler is the latest entrant in the most runs in powerplay list, scoring 65 runs in only 24 deliveries.

Most runs in powerplay by a batter

Batter Runs Opponent Year Travis Head 73 Scotland 2024 Paul Stirling 67 West Indies 2020 Colin Munro 66 West Indies 2018 Jos Buttler 65 South Africa 2025 Quinton de Kock 64 West Indies 2023

He completed his fifty in only 18 balls, becoming the third-quickest English batter to achieve the landmark. Moeen Ali has the fastest fifty by an Englishman, taking 16 deliveries against South Africa in 2022, followed by Liam Livingstone, who made a 17-ball half-century against Pakistan in 2021.

