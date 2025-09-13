News
features

Top 15 Highest T20I Total in Men’s Cricket: England Smash 304 vs South Africa To Enter List

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Last updated: September 13, 2025
4 min read

India posted the second highest team total ever posted in T20I cricket and also the highest among Test playing nations.

Highest team Total in T20Is India 297/6

England smashed 304/2 against South Africa at Old Trafford on September 12, 2025, moving to third on the all-time list of highest T20I total in men’s cricket.

Zimbabwe still hold the record for the highest T20I total, with their 344/4 against Gambia in 2024, while Nepal’s 314/3 against Mongolia in 2023 sits second.

In Zimbabwe’s stunning heist, Sikandar Raza smashed seven fours and 15 sixes on way to his century. Zimbabwe later bowled Gambia out for a paltry total of 54 and won the match by a massive margin of 290 runs.

A couple of weeks before this, India smashed their way into the record books on October 12, 2024, as they posted a massive total of 297/6 in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. This was the second highest team total ever posted in T20I cricket at that time and the fourth highest now after Zimbabwe’s assault and England’s carnage.

England 304/2 vs South Africa: Highest T20I Total vs Full Member Team

England rewrote history in Manchester on September 12, 2025, piling up a mammoth 304/2 against South Africa. Phil Salt led the charge with a breathtaking 141 off 60 balls*, while captain Jos Buttler blasted 83 from just 30 deliveries.

The opening pair’s assault ensured England crossed 300 for the first time in T20Is. This became the third-highest total in T20I cricket and the highest ever against a Test-playing nation, surpassing India’s 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024.

Zimbabwe 344/4 vs Gambia – Still No.1

The record remains with Zimbabwe, who struck 344/4 vs Gambia in Nairobi on October 23, 2024. Sikandar Raza was the star, blasting 133 off 43 balls* with 15 sixes. Zimbabwe bowled out Gambia for just 54, sealing a 290-run victory — still the biggest margin in T20I history.

Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia

Nepal are second on the list with their 314/3 vs Mongolia at the 2023 Asian Games. Kushal Malla hammered the fastest T20I century off 34 balls, while Dipendra Singh Airee smashed 52* from just 10 deliveries — including six sixes in an over.

Also Read: List of Fastest T20I Centuries for India Men’s: Sanju Samson the Latest Entrant with a 40-ball Hundred

India 297/6 vs Bangladesh

India’s explosive 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024, is now fourth overall. Sanju Samson (111 off 47) and Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35) stitched together a 173-run partnership, with Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) carrying the late assault.

Here, we shall take a look at the highest team totals in T20I cricket.

Highest Team Total in T20I Cricket: Full List

  • Zimbabwe – 344/4 vs Gambia – 2024
  • Nepal – 314/3 vs Mongolia – 2023
  • England – 304/2 vs South Africa – 2025
  • India – 297/6 vs Bangladesh – 2024
  • Zimbabwe – 286/5 vs Seychelles – 2024
  • India – 283/1 vs South Africa – 2024
  • Afghanistan – 278/3 vs Ireland – 2019
  • Czech Republic – 278/4 vs Turkey – 2019
  • Nigeria – 271/4 vs Ivory Coast – 2024
  • Malaysia – 268/4 vs Thailand – 2023
  • England – 267/3 vs West Indies – 2023
  • Australia – 263/3 vs Sri Lanka – 2016
  • Sri Lanka – 260/6 vs Kenya – 2007
  • India – 260/5 vs Sri Lanka – 2017
  • South Africa – 259/4 vs West Indies – 2023

Highest Totals in T20I Cricket – Putting England’s Record in Context

When England reached 304/2 against South Africa in 2025, it wasn’t just another big score — it was the first time a major Test-playing nation crossed the 300 barrier in T20 internationals.

Until then, only Zimbabwe and Nepal had gone past that mark, both against lower-ranked opposition. That makes England’s effort stand out: it came against a full-strength South African attack, in a high-profile bilateral series, underlining just how far batting standards have risen in elite cricket.

For those wondering who has the highest T20I total, the answer is still Zimbabwe’s 344/4. Nepal’s 314/3 is second, and England’s 304/2 is now third. India’s 297/6, which was once the highest by a Test nation, has been pushed to fourth.

The trend is clear — highest totals in T20I cricket like a 250-run breach are no longer rare. With power-hitting depth, batting-friendly pitches, and evolving strike rates, scores once thought unthinkable are now very much part of the modern game.

Bangladesh
Highest team total in T20is
India
Sanju Samson
Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Co-founder

Prasenjiit Dey has been in the sports content creation and journalism field for more than a decade now and has worked with numerous renowned publications like Cricbuzz, The ICC, Fancode, The Hindu, The Quint, Sportskeeda, and Firstpost among others.

Read more

