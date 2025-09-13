News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his ruthless best during the second T20I against South Africa at his home ground, Old Trafford.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Declares Intent To Become Best in the World After Record-Breaking Knock

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 13, 2025
3 min read

He notched up a 39-ball century.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his ruthless best during the second T20I against South Africa at his home ground, Old Trafford.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his ruthless best during the second T20I against South Africa at his home ground, Old Trafford. The opener notched up the fastest ton by an Englishman in just 39 deliveries, ending on an unbeaten 141 in just 60 balls, comprising 15 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 235.

Following the game’s conclusion, Salt told the broadcasters he was enjoying being at the crease and wanted to bat longer while maintaining a healthy strike rate. He said that he wants to be the best in the world.

“I want to take games as deep as possible while still batting at a high strike rate. The two don’t often go hand in hand, but that’s what I want to do as a player. The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this.”

Salt made an interesting point regarding achieving aggressiveness and consistency at the same time, for it’s hard in the shortest format. Whenever a batter tries to be aggressive, he has to give up consistency; the English opener is redefining the norms by maintaining both simultaneously and has been successful to a large extent, especially in the last couple of years across leagues and international cricket.

Phil Salt slowly establishes himself as one of the top T20I openers

Currently, Phil Salt is among the finest T20I openers in world cricket, and his consistency has been remarkable, given the kind of attacks he has faced and the distinct challenges of conditions he has batted at the top. Since 2024, Salt has had 695 runs at an average of 38.61 and a strike rate of 172.88 in 22 innings, including three fifties and two centuries.

ALSO READ:

Among all full-member teams’ batters with at least 15 T20I outings, he has the second-best average, after Tim Seifert (44.16), and third-best strike rate, only behind Abhishek Sharma (198.89) and Finn Allen (177.81). Clearly, Salt has managed to achieve a combination of consistency and high intent, as he stressed last night.

Even in top leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been consistent and quick and is clearly among the finest openers in world cricket. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Finn Allen have taken aggressive batting to the next level, and their reliability has varied, especially Allen, unlike Salt, who has become a bankable option at the top.

There are still areas for improvement, especially when there’s some movement early on, given his issues with the incoming deliveries. But such conditions are hardly available, and new-ball deviation disappears rather early these days, so he has managed to counter early threats easily across venues.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

England
IPL 2026 Auction
Phil Salt
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Is Jason Holder Making a Strong Case for Himself Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup 2026

Is Jason Holder Making a Strong Case for Himself Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup 2026?

In T20 internationals this year, Holder has taken 16 wickets in 12 matches.
10:24 am
Sagar Paul
KKR Star Harshit Rana Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

KKR Star Recalls Biggest Moment of His Career Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He made his way into the Indian team in all three formats because of his good performances in the IPL.
September 11, 2025
Sagar Paul
Who is James Coles, The 21 Year Old England Youngster Sunrisers Have Added To Their Roster In SA20 2026 Auction

Who is James Coles, the 21 Year Old England Youngster Sunrisers Have Added To Their Roster In SA20 2026 Auction?

He was bought for the base price of R1 million.
September 11, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians, CSK Drop Major Retention Clues and Key Targets for IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians, CSK Drop Major Retention Clues and Key Targets for IPL 2026 Auction

Most teams and players want continuity and would like to associate with the same franchise across leagues.
September 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
Are LSG Eyeing a Big Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Are LSG Eyeing a Big Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

The Super Giants have a history of going all in for players they really like.
September 11, 2025
Sagar Paul
5 Highest Bids From the SA20 2026 Auction

CSK, LSG Stars Break Records At SA20 Auction 2026; Underrated SRH Player Springs A Surprise — Full List Of Top Bids

A total of 541 players were registered to go under the hammer.
September 11, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.