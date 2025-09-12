Surrey and Nottinghamshire Set for A Potential Title-deciding Clash in County Championship 2025

They will face off at The Oval on September 15.

The title race in the County Championship 2025 is at a critical juncture, with Surrey and Nottinghamshire set to lock horns in the next round. The two teams are separated by just one point and will face off at The Oval from September 15.

Surrey, who are gunning for their fourth successive championship, are sitting at the top of the table with 186 points from 12 games. They have won four and drawn eight games. Nottinghamshire are second with 185 points, having won five games and lost once.

Nottinghamshire cut down Surrey lead in County Championship 2025

The previous round of the County Championship saw Nottinghamshire trim the lead significantly. They defeated Worcestershire by three wickets to claim 19 points from that fixture. Surrey, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw and could get only 11 points.

Notts had to face treacherous conditions in Worcester, where less than 700 runs were scored across four innings. Dillon Pennington and Josh Tongue shared seven wickets between them to skittle out the hosts for 182. Freddie McCann scored a fifty as they took a 25-run lead in the first innings.

Lyndon James took 5 for 35 in the second innings, with Tongue claiming 4 for 50 to set themselves a target of 136. Notts were in deep trouble in the chase, losing 6 for 83. But handy cameos from the lower order got them over the line.

The reigning champions had to deal with bad weather against Warwickshire at The Oval. Ollie Pope and Ryan Patel’s fifties got them to 246 before Gus Atkinson and Tom Lawes kept the visitors down to 248.

Dom Sibley then scored an unbeaten century while having a runner. Pope and Ben Foakes also registered half-centuries to set a strong target of 390. But rain played a major role in the match, taking out around 110 overs. Only 39 overs of play were possible in the fourth innings when the captains shook hands.

ALSO READ:

Surrey and Nottinghamshire face off in a potential title-deciding contest

With two rounds remaining, the County Championship can go either way. Surrey hold the advantage as they will host Nottinghamshire at their home venue, where they have lost only once since 2022.

Surrey have an easier road as they will face eighth-placed Hampshire in their final league fixture. Notts will take on fourth-placed Warwickshire in their final match.

Heavy afternoon rain had the final say as Surrey were forced to accept a draw against Warwickshire that cuts their lead over Nottinghamshire at the top of the Rothesay County Championship to a single point.



📺 Highlights.

💻 Report.

🗣️ Reaction.

🎧 Oval & Out.



📲… pic.twitter.com/OYQL0PpYa9 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 11, 2025

The next round clash between the two teams could potentially decide the championship. Their last three encounters have resulted in draws, while the two before that were won by Surrey.

As for the Championship points system, teams can earn 16 points for a win and eight for a draw. They can also earn up to eight batting and bowling points for the first innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.