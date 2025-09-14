England Name Scotland Seamer as Replacement for Saqib Mahmood for Ireland T20I Series

He has played three matches for Scotland.

Hampshire seamer Scott Currie has received his maiden T20I call-up from England for the next series against Ireland at the expense of star pacer Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood has been ruled out of the Ireland T20Is and white-ball tour of New Zealand next month due to knee injury. Notably, Mahmood sustained a knee injury during the second ODI against South Africa at Lord’s earlier this month, where he remained wicketless. The England Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that the 28-year-old will undergo a minor surgery.

Scott Currie Earns Maiden T20I Call-Up

The 24-year-old pacer, who was born in Poole, Dorset, isn’t new to international cricket. He had represented Scotland in three ODIs in the World Cricket League Division 2 before 18 months. Scotland failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 led to the end of his ambitions to represent the country of his father’s birth.

The right-arm pacer has now been named as replacement for Mahmood in England’s T20I squad for Ireland tour. However, if Currie makes his England debut during the Ireland series, he won’t be eligible to represent Scotland for three years.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND CALL-UP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Congratulations to Scott Currie on his first England senior call-up for the IT20s against Ireland!



Outstanding 2025 form: 36 T20 wickets & 9 Hundred wickets 🏏



Another proud Academy graduate!



📰 Full story: https://t.co/UdhhQdRQzk#HampshireCricket… pic.twitter.com/IxCeqSGMoE — Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) September 14, 2025

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Currie explained the reason behind his brief stint for Scotland, saying he hadn’t wanted to keep turning down the chance to play international cricket.

“I was hoping an England cap might come one day,” said Currie. “Everyone’s favorite word at the moment is the schedule, but it’s tough with the way the schedule is to find those opportunities. There’s plenty of experience to be had out there. I’ve obviously got [the possibility] that you can flip between the two, and if an England cap ever came then that would be a massive honour.”

“But certainly, the pride of representing Scotland in those three games that I did, taking the field with my brother [Brad], knowing what it means to my old man and his side of the family, is something that always puts a smile on my face,” added Currie.

Scott Curies’ Recent Form

The tall Hampshire pacer can bowl at 140kmph click regularly, making his slower deliveries the most effective one. He can also be handy with the bat down the order, having the ability to hit the ball long. He can be expensive at times, but has the knack of picking wickets, making himself an appealing white-ball prospect.

Currie’s call-up came less than a day after he featured in T20 Final Day for Hampshire, which they lost by six wickets to Somerset. Currie was a little expensive with the ball but took two crucial wickets in his spell. However, his decisive role in the final was arguably a key dropped catch of Sean Dickson, who eventually remained unbeaten. The bowling all-rounder ended the tournament with 27 wickets at 19.33. He produced exceptional numbers in The Hundred as well, taking nine wickets at 19.66 for Manchester Originals.

England have rested their senior players including captain Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. In Brook’s absence, the southpaw Jacob Bethell will be leading the relatively inexperienced England side in a three-match series, starting September 17 at Malahide.

England T20I squad for Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.

