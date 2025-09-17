Why Is Jofra Archer Not In England Playing XI for IRE vs ENG T20I Series?

He recently played in the T20I series against South Africa.

England are set to face Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting September 17. The premier fast bowler Jofra Archer, however, will not be part of the England playing XI. The first T20 international of the series will take place at The Village in Malahide, Dublin.

Why is Jofra Archer not in the England playing XI for IRE vs ENG T20Is?

England had decided to rest their Test players from this tour of Ireland. Jofra Archer, being their main pacer, is amongst those stars to miss these three games.

England have had a busy home summer, in which they played a grueling five-match Test against India in July-August. Earlier in June, they played three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies. More recently, they hosted South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is. In between the Test series and South Africa white-ball games, England players featured in The Hundred.

No better ASMR in cricket 🔊



Jofra Archer has Rishabh Pant's poles flying ✈️



🇮🇳 3️⃣4️⃣9️⃣-9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ja65MyYP6k — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

The packed schedule has been under scrutiny as the team gears up for their ultimate goal, which is the Ashes 2025 in Australia. The first Test of the much anticipated series will take place from November 21.

In October, England are slated for a white-ball tour to New Zealand, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. It remains to be seen if Jofra Archer will be on that plane.

With the top Test cricketers missing this Ireland series, Jacob Bethell Will be leading the side.

England squad: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Scott Currie.

READ MORE:

Archer to play a key role in Ashes 2025

Jofra Archer will have a massive role to play for England in the upcoming Ashes 2025. The speedster made his return to Test cricket during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy following a frustrating battle with injuries. He seems to be back at his best physically and mentally.

Archer played two Tests against India, where he picked up nine wickets at 28.66 apiece. He has since featured in six matches in The Hundred and four white-ball games versus the Proteas. He was excellent in the ODI series, claiming two four-wicket hauls followed by a three-for in a T20I.

Every ball from a stunning seven-over spell from Jofra Archer 🔥



Not sure fast bowling gets much better than this 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Urdusnfkqk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 8, 2025

The 30-year-old pacer is the main weapon for England on the fast, bouncy pitches in Australia. With that in mind, the team management is doing everything they can to manage his workload.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.