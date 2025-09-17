Why Is Harry Brook Not in England Squad for IRE vs ENG T20I Series?

After Jos Buttler’s resignation, Harry Brook took over as England’s captain in both ODIs and T20Is.

The T20I series between Ireland and England is set to begin today (September 17), with the first match being played at The Village in Dublin. England are missing some key players, including white-ball captain Harry Brook. In his place, Jacob Bethell will be leading the team, which still features experienced players like Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Phil Salt. Bethell also becomes the youngest player ever to captain England in international cricket.

Players like Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, and Jofra Archer, who were part of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, are missing from the series after a very busy home summer.

The remaining two T20Is of the series will also be played at The Village in Dublin.

Why is Harry Brook not in England T20I squad for Ireland series?

England white ball skipper Harry Brook is rested for the three T20Is against Ireland after a hectic run of matches. England players, especially Brook, have had a packed summer with hardly any breaks. He played all six white-ball games against West Indies in June, followed by a demanding five-match Test series against India. After that, the players went straight into The Hundred 2025, and then featured in the entire white-ball series against South Africa.

Workload management has become a priority for England, as they rest key Test players from the Ireland T20I series to stay fresh for the Ashes in November.

England Squad for T20I Series against Ireland: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Scott Currie.

Harry Brook’s Journey as England Captain So Far

After Jos Buttler’s resignation, Harry Brook took over as England’s captain in both ODIs and T20Is. Since his debut in 2022, he has been a consistent performer with the bat, and now he is leading the side from the front.

Brook officially became full time captain in May 2025. Since then, in ODIs, he has led England in six matches so far, guiding them to a 3–0 whitewash over West Indies, while against South Africa his side won one and lost two. In T20Is, Brook has captained England in five games, winning all three against West Indies in their series, and against South Africa they won one, lost one, with one ending in no result.

Before his full time role, Brook had already experienced captaincy when he stepped in for an injured Buttler during the five match ODI series against Australia in September 2024. England lost the first two games, bounced back with two wins, but eventually went down in the series decider.

