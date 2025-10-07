Who is Rahul Kumar, the India U19 Talent Set To Train Under Yuvraj Singh After Australia Tour?

The youngster has played four Youth Tests and eight Youth ODIs respectively.

If we glance across the number of players coming up the ranks from the Indian U19 circuit, one would be amazed at the talent and skill that the youngsters possess. One such talent is Rahul Kumar, who is making his way up the ladder through the U19 circuit. After impressive performances against the Australian U19 side recently, the youngster had earned a name.

Rahul Kumar has made his way into the Prolithic Talent Agency, where he will be groomed under the watchful eyes of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The 2011 World cup Man of the Tournament is also mentoring the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh at the moment, and his experience will help the youngster gain valuable insights.

Prolithic is a new athlete management agency, which aims at providing support to budding athletes in terms of their fitness, diet and mindset. The agency is affiliated with top nutritionists, trainers and other experts, who help curate tailored programs for young and budding athletes.

Rahul Kumar: The Latest Entrant To India’s U19 Stars

The left-handed middle-order batter has shown a glimpse of his brilliant batting in the recent tours to England and Australia. Kumar was a part of both the Youth Test and and ODI squad, and featured in the playing XI in almost every match that the team played.

In the third Youth ODI against the Australians, Rahul Kumar scored a composed 62 off 84 deliveries to help the team post a competitive total of 280 on the board. He is yet to take the field on Indian soil at the U19 level and has played all his games in Australia and England.

However, on English soil, Kumar featured in five Youth ODIs, displaying good intent throughout the series. His highest score in the series was 47. The left-handed batter has a skill of batting along with tail-enders, and can take the game deep on most occasions.

Being out in the middle with tail-enders is not an easy skill to develop. A lot of batters struggle at execution of that skill. But Kumar seems to know the trick to perfection. On a few occasions when he was slated along with a tail-ender, his awareness to rise to the occasion stood out.

To add to that, the youngster also impressed with his temperament in the first Youth Test against England. He scored a composed 85, helping India to a strong position. To add to that, Rahul Kumar possesses a solid technique to back his attacking instincts.

