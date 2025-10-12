Most Centuries in the Women’s World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Tops List After Hundred vs Sri Lanka

Nat Sciver-Brunt continues her stunning form in ICC events, becoming the player with the most centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup history.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has etched her name into the record books by achieving the most centuries in the Women’s World Cup. She reached the milestone during her sensational hundred against Sri Lanka in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Saturday (October 11).

With this landmark knock, Sciver-Brunt has surpassed all previous records to become the player with the most centuries in Women’s World Cup history, reaffirming her status as one of the most prolific performers on the global stage.

She brought up the record-breaking ton in style, launching a stunning six over extra cover off Sugandika Kumari. In a heartfelt celebration, she removed her helmet and cradled her bat — a touching tribute to her recently born son.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s consistency in World Cup cricket has set a new benchmark. Her innings not only strengthened England’s position but also cemented her legacy as the batter with the most Women’s World Cup centuries, a feat very few may replicate in the near future.

Most Centuries in the Women’s World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has further strengthened her legacy by extending her record for the most centuries in the Women’s World Cup. The England skipper delivered a masterclass knock under pressure, guiding her side to a competitive 253/9 in Colombo.

Walking in early after both openers fell in the powerplay, Sciver-Brunt displayed remarkable composure. She anchored the innings with a brilliant run-a-ball 117, laced with nine fours and two sixes, even as wickets continued to fall around her.

This innings not only showcased her temperament but also marked her 10th ODI century, adding another chapter to her glittering career. She now holds the record for the most centuries in Women’s World Cup history, standing ahead of some of the game’s biggest names.

Within England’s all-time records, Sciver-Brunt is second only to Tammy Beaumont, who leads with 12 ODI hundreds in 125 innings. Yet, on the World Cup stage, no one has scored more hundreds than Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt now holds the most centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup history (5), going past Janette Brittin, Suzie Bates, and her England coach Charlotte Edwards (4) in the tally.

Her first ODI World Cup hundred came against Pakistan women in Leicester in 2017, followed by another against New Zealand women in the same edition. She continued to carry the momentum in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup 2022, scoring two hundreds against arch-rivals Australia, where she remained unbeaten on both occasions on 109 and 148 respectively.

Suzie Bates – Among the Leaders in Most Centuries in the Women’s World Cup

Suzie Bates has been a cornerstone of New Zealand women’s cricket and remains one of the top contenders in the race for the most centuries in the Women’s World Cup. A prolific run-scorer, Bates has amassed 5,925 runs in 174 Women’s ODIs — the only Kiwi batter to cross the 5,000-run mark. She is now just 75 runs away from becoming the first White Ferns player to reach 6,000 WODI runs.

Bates has scored four centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup, registering at least one in each of the last four editions. Her maiden World Cup hundred came in 2009 — a breathtaking 168 off 105 balls against Pakistan in Sydney, which remains her highest ODI score. She followed it up with 102 off 134 balls against Australia in the 2013 edition, before striking centuries against Sri Lanka in 2017 and Pakistan in 2022.

Currently, Suzie Bates ranks fifth on the list of most runs in the Women’s World Cup, with 1,208 runs in 29 innings at an exceptional average of 50.33. Her consistency and longevity make her one of the strongest challengers behind Nat Sciver-Brunt in the conversation for the most centuries in Women’s World Cup history.

Janette Brittin – A Pioneer Among the Most Centuries in the Women’s World Cup

Janette Brittin, one of England’s earliest greats, stands tall among the elite with four centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cups, making her a key figure in the history of the most centuries in the Women’s World Cup. A pillar of England’s batting during the 1980s and 90s, Brittin scored 1,299 runs in 35 World Cup innings at an impressive average of 43.30 — the third-highest run tally in Women’s World Cup history.

Her first World Cup hundred came in 1982 against the International XI in Hamilton, where she struck a commanding 138 with 11 fours. She added two more tons in the 1993 edition — 104 against Denmark and 100 against India — before registering her fourth century against Pakistan in the 1997 World Cup in Vijayawada, scoring at a brisk strike rate of 111.29. Brittin’s ability to deliver in pressure matches solidifies her legacy among the pioneers who shaped Women’s World Cup batting records.

Charlotte Edwards – England’s Legend Among World Cup Centurions

Charlotte Edwards, one of England’s most iconic captains, also features prominently in discussions on the most centuries in the Women’s World Cup. Across her illustrious 19-year international career, Edwards amassed 5,992 runs in 180 ODI innings at an average of 38.16, making her England’s highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs.

Her first Women’s World Cup century arrived in her debut tournament in 1997, where she smashed an unbeaten 173 against Ireland in Pune — still the highest individual score by an England batter in the 50-over format. She followed up with a 139 against the Netherlands in the 2000 edition before adding two more centuries in 2013, scoring 109 against India and 106 against New Zealand. Remarkably, Edwards remained unbeaten in three of her four World Cup tons, underlining her temperament and match-winning consistency on the biggest stage.

