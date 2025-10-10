Rising South Africa Star Shares Troubling Details of Battle with Mental Health and Road Back to Glory

The South Africa star has struck three centuries in her last five ODIs.

South African opener Tazmin Brits has been in tremendous form in 2025, currently on a hundred-making spree with four hundreds in her last six ODI appearances. With this, she became the first Women cricketer to score five ODI hundreds in a calendar year, surpassing India’s Smriti Mandhana’s tally of four.

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

However, success has not come easily for Brits. In fact, her journey to the top was anything but ordinary, marked by heartbreak, resilience, and a touch of destiny.

Tazmin Brits Recalls Life After Car Accident

Before cricket, Tazmin Brits was a promising javelin thrower, a World Junior Championship medalist, and well on her way to participating in the 2012 Olympics. But fate had something else written for her as she met a tragic car accident while driving to celebrate her qualification for the 2012 Olympics.

In a candid conversation with former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra, Brits recalled the difficult chapter of life when she had lost direction and purpose to live post the accident.

“It wasn’t easy. I actually wanted to commit suicide a few times; those thoughts did cross my mind, and I even tried,” she admitted. “But I had very supportive parents, especially my mother. I had to seek help to get my mind right, but it wasn’t easy. I had a lot of dips, still do sometimes, but that’s part of sport.”

Her comeback story took a surprising turn one evening at a restaurant, when she found the motivation to give herself another chance.

“A guy walked in looking for women cricketers—he was the coach of North West. My friends told him I used to play cricket, and one thing led to anothe. That chance meeting changed everything. Maybe it was God’s way of redirecting me,” the South Africa star recalled.

ALSO READ

Tanzim Brits’ Rise As a Cricketer

Brits resumed playing cricket and soon caught the eye of selectors. The right-hander was selected for South Africa’s Emerging Players team even before representing her provincial side. Her talent and determination to excel in the sport earned her a maiden international cap against Bangladesh in May 2018, and since then, she has never looked back.

Seven years later, Brits has become a mainstay in South Africa’s squad across formats. In the ongoing Women’s World Cup in India, the 34-year-old hammered a sublime century against New Zealand, steering the Proteas to their first win in the marquee tournament.

Currently, with 706 ranking points, Brits is the fourth-highest-ranked batter in WODIs, behind Mandhana (791), Nat Sciver-Brunt (731) of England, and Beth Mooney (713) of Australia.

Her journey highlights persistence, adaptability, and seizing opportunities. From overcoming setbacks to delivering on the biggest stage, Tazmin Brits embodies the spirit of a sportsperson who refuses to give up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.