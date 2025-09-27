Strongest Australia Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

They have won seven titles in the history of the tournament.

Australia Women are the reigning champions and will be looking to defend their crown in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. Ahead of the marquee tournament, we take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.

Australia Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Coach: Shelley Nitschke

Previous Edition: Champions

Australia Women are the most successful team in the game, having won ICC titles for fun. They have won seven out of 12 editions of the Women’s World Cup. They had an unbeaten run in the 2022 edition in New Zealand, where they won nine games on the trot to clinch the trophy. Australia defeated England in the final.

Speaking of their recent form, they are coming off a series victory against India by 2-1 in India. They registered the sixth highest team total in women’s ODI history. Earlier this year, they faced England in a three-match series at home and swept the visitors clean.

Australia will be led by Alyssa Healy, with Tahlia McGrath as her deputy. They have a formidable unit but Grace Harris getting ruled out due to an injury comes as a slight dent. Heather Graham came into the squad as her replacement.

Big names soar in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings ahead of #CWC25 📈



Buy your tickets and witness the best in the game at the big stage, starting September 30 🎟️



More ➡️ https://t.co/Bz20CRs8X9 pic.twitter.com/zo1fa3rESo — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2025

Australia Women Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

October 01 – Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Indore

October 04 – Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo

October 08 – Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

October 12 – India Women vs Australia Women, Visakhapatnam

October 16 – Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam

October 22 – Australia Women vs England Women, Indore

October 25 – Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Indore

Full Australia Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham.

Strongest Australia Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (c/wk)

Georgia Voll

Ellyse Perry

Beth Mooney

Phoebe Litchfield

Tahlia McGrath

Ashleigh Gardner

Annabel Sutherland

Georgia Wareham

Alana King

Megan Schutt

ALSO READ:

Strengths

Australia’s biggest strength is the presence of several top quality all-rounders, which allows them to have a deeper batting line-up than any other side while not comprising bowling.

They have proper batters till number eight, with five of those striking at over 90 since last year, and none below 80.

Georgia Wareham and Alana King, who come in at number 9-10 have strike rates of over 100.

Six of the top eight batters have registered at least one century since 2024, which shows their ability to bat long.

The bowling attack is just as formidable if not more. Six of their bowling options from the strongest XI have an economy of less than 5 in this period. Eight, if we count the back-up seamers Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.

They have an incredible spin attack for these conditions, with the likes of Gardner, Wareham, King, and Sophie Molineux.

Weaknesses

Captain Healy and vice-captain McGrath’s batting form could be an issue for the side. Since 2024, Healy averages 32 while her deputy averages less than 25.

McGrath comes across as a misfit in the bowling attack as well, having picked only six wickets in this period at an economy of 6.07.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for Australia Women

Australia are the strongest team in the world, and by some distance. They have most of the bases covered and boast of an extremely talented group of cricketers with experience and ability to handle pressure. They should reach the final, if not win the whole thing.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.