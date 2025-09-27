Strongest Australia Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

They have won seven titles in the history of the tournament.
Australia Women are the reigning champions and will be looking to defend their crown in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. Ahead of the marquee tournament, we take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.
Australia Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025
Captain: Alyssa Healy
Coach: Shelley Nitschke
Previous Edition: Champions
Australia Women are the most successful team in the game, having won ICC titles for fun. They have won seven out of 12 editions of the Women’s World Cup. They had an unbeaten run in the 2022 edition in New Zealand, where they won nine games on the trot to clinch the trophy. Australia defeated England in the final.
Speaking of their recent form, they are coming off a series victory against India by 2-1 in India. They registered the sixth highest team total in women’s ODI history. Earlier this year, they faced England in a three-match series at home and swept the visitors clean.
Australia will be led by Alyssa Healy, with Tahlia McGrath as her deputy. They have a formidable unit but Grace Harris getting ruled out due to an injury comes as a slight dent. Heather Graham came into the squad as her replacement.
Australia Women Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025
- October 01 – Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Indore
- October 04 – Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo
- October 08 – Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
- October 12 – India Women vs Australia Women, Visakhapatnam
- October 16 – Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam
- October 22 – Australia Women vs England Women, Indore
- October 25 – Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Indore
Full Australia Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025
Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham.
Strongest Australia Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025
- Alyssa Healy (c/wk)
- Georgia Voll
- Ellyse Perry
- Beth Mooney
- Phoebe Litchfield
- Tahlia McGrath
- Ashleigh Gardner
- Annabel Sutherland
- Georgia Wareham
- Alana King
- Megan Schutt
Strengths
- Australia’s biggest strength is the presence of several top quality all-rounders, which allows them to have a deeper batting line-up than any other side while not comprising bowling.
- They have proper batters till number eight, with five of those striking at over 90 since last year, and none below 80.
- Georgia Wareham and Alana King, who come in at number 9-10 have strike rates of over 100.
- Six of the top eight batters have registered at least one century since 2024, which shows their ability to bat long.
- The bowling attack is just as formidable if not more. Six of their bowling options from the strongest XI have an economy of less than 5 in this period. Eight, if we count the back-up seamers Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.
- They have an incredible spin attack for these conditions, with the likes of Gardner, Wareham, King, and Sophie Molineux.
Weaknesses
- Captain Healy and vice-captain McGrath’s batting form could be an issue for the side. Since 2024, Healy averages 32 while her deputy averages less than 25.
- McGrath comes across as a misfit in the bowling attack as well, having picked only six wickets in this period at an economy of 6.07.
Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for Australia Women
Australia are the strongest team in the world, and by some distance. They have most of the bases covered and boast of an extremely talented group of cricketers with experience and ability to handle pressure. They should reach the final, if not win the whole thing.
