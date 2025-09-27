‘Show up in Chennai MS Dhoni Shirts’ – Australia Captain Urges for Local Support During Their Eighth World Cup 2025 Hunt

Australia captain Alyssa Healy had made a plea to Indian fans to attend matches wearing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jerseys featuring legendary captain MS Dhoni’s name on the back ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

Alyssa Healy Urges Fans to Turn Up Wearing MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey

Healy suggested that since both Australia and CSK jerseys share the same colour – yellow, it would create a great atmosphere in the stadiums.

“I’d really like to encourage the Indian fans to show up in their Chennai MS Dhoni shirts because they’re yellow,” Healy said at the captain’s day press meet. “That would be great. Yeah, so show up in that, have some yellow in the crowd, that would be nice.”

Albeit, none of Australia’s matches are scheduled in Chennai (Chepauk), at least till the knockout stages. The team will play three matches in Indore, two in Vizag and as many in Colombo in Sri Lanka.

MS Dhoni’s popularity is not limited to Chennai. Fans across the globe, not just from India, are supporting CSK in various cities during the IPL matches. However, you usually don’t need to be in Chennai to find Dhoni-named jerseys in the stands. From Punjab to Hyderabad, wherever CSK travels, the stadium arguably always gets filled.

The seven-time champions, Australia, as in every other ICC event, will enter the marquee tournament as the favourites and have one of the strongest squads, having a great blend of batters, bowlers and all-rounders. But Healy didn’t mention that her team’s efforts to maintain the dominance are only getting more difficult.

“I don’t think it gets any easier,” Australian pacer Mitchell Starc’s wife added. “I feel like you have labelled us favourites, so thanks for that. But I don’t necessarily think that’s the case. I think India in their home conditions are going to be really, really tough to beat, along with a couple of captains sitting alongside. So it doesn’t get any easier. I think this ODI World Cup is going to be one of the strongest ones that I have been a part of.”

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will commence on September 30, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Australia will begin their campaign against the New Zealand women’s team at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday (October 1).

