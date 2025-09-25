Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field on Wheelchair in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

India Women suffered a major setback just days before the start of their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign. During the warm-up match on Thursday, September 25, against England Women at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, star pacer Arundhati Reddy got injured while bowling and had to leave the field on wheelchair.

Arundhati Reddy Injured During Warm-Up Match Against England

The incident occurred during the 13th over of the first innings, when pacer Arundhati Reddy was bowling her fifth over. Arundhati tried to take a return catch from Heather Knight but landed awkwardly on her left leg and fell. Doctors rushed to her, and a wheelchair was brought onto the field to help her off. Jemimah Rodrigues stepped in to bowl the final two deliveries of the over.

Before the injury, Arundhati Reddy had bowled 4.4 overs, conceding 34 runs and taking one wicket.

ALSO READ:

Fitness of Arundhati Reddy Crucial for India’s Bowling Plans

This could be a major concern for India, who will be hoping for a swift and full recovery for Arundhati Reddy. Apart from Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati is the only experienced pacer in the WODI squad, making her role vital for India’s bowling attack. The other two pacers, Kranti Goud and Amanjot Kaur, have very limited international experience, having played only seven and nine matches respectively. In the reserves, Sayali Satghare, who has featured in just three matches, could be included in the squad if Arundhati is ruled out.

Losing Arundhati would leave a big gap in India’s pace attack, as she is both skilled and experienced. She also performed well in the recent series against Australia, taking three wickets in the third WODI. With the Women’s World Cup just days away, India will be anxiously hoping that her injury is not as serious as feared, given the pivotal role she plays in the team’s chances.

India squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.