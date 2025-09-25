News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field Limping in Warm-Up Match vs England Women
indian-cricket-team

Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field on Wheelchair in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 25, 2025
3 min read
Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field Limping in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

India Women suffered a major setback just days before the start of their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign. During the warm-up match on Thursday, September 25, against England Women at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, star pacer Arundhati Reddy got injured while bowling and had to leave the field on wheelchair.

Arundhati Reddy Injured During Warm-Up Match Against England

The incident occurred during the 13th over of the first innings, when pacer Arundhati Reddy was bowling her fifth over. Arundhati tried to take a return catch from Heather Knight but landed awkwardly on her left leg and fell. Doctors rushed to her, and a wheelchair was brought onto the field to help her off. Jemimah Rodrigues stepped in to bowl the final two deliveries of the over.

Before the injury, Arundhati Reddy had bowled 4.4 overs, conceding 34 runs and taking one wicket.

ALSO READ:

Fitness of Arundhati Reddy Crucial for India’s Bowling Plans

This could be a major concern for India, who will be hoping for a swift and full recovery for Arundhati Reddy. Apart from Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati is the only experienced pacer in the WODI squad, making her role vital for India’s bowling attack. The other two pacers, Kranti Goud and Amanjot Kaur, have very limited international experience, having played only seven and nine matches respectively. In the reserves, Sayali Satghare, who has featured in just three matches, could be included in the squad if Arundhati is ruled out.

Losing Arundhati would leave a big gap in India’s pace attack, as she is both skilled and experienced. She also performed well in the recent series against Australia, taking three wickets in the third WODI. With the Women’s World Cup just days away, India will be anxiously hoping that her injury is not as serious as feared, given the pivotal role she plays in the team’s chances.

India squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Arundhati Reddy
India Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

KL Rahul India A retired hurt IND vs WI

Big Setback for India Ahead of West Indies Tests, KL Rahul Retires Hurt After a Promising Half-Century

He struck 74 off 92 with nine boundaries.
6:07 pm
Disha Asrani
3 Key Takeaways From India Squad for West Indies Series Ft. Nitish Kumar Reddy.

3 Key Takeaways From India Squad for West Indies Series Ft. Nitish Kumar Reddy

This will be India’s first home assignment after the retirements of big names.
5:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2025 Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif Explains Why India Are Frontloading Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025

He is currently India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
5:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Picked Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In India A ODI Squad For Australia A Series?

India A are hosting Australia A for two Tests and three one-day matches.
4:41 pm
Disha Asrani
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

4:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025.
3:59 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.