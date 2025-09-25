Big Setback for India Ahead of West Indies Tests, KL Rahul Retires Hurt After a Promising Half-Century

He struck 74 off 92 with nine boundaries.

KL Rahul was playing a promising knock of 74 before he was retired hurt on Day 3 of the India A vs Australia A match in Lucknow. The opener is also a part of the senior men’s team, who will face the West Indies for two Tests starting on October 2.

The right-handed batter had managed just 11 out of 24 runs during India’s batting collapse in the first innings. Later, in the second innings, three-wicket hauls from Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar pulled back Australia’s strings.

Earlier, Narayan Jagadeesan was dismissed for 36 runs. He is also part of the squad for the West Indies Tests. Together, the two wicketkeeper-batters added 80 runs off just 104 balls. Later, Rahul looked set at the crease, with 256 runs still to chase and only one wicket down. However, his departure with the physios raises concern for the senior team. It was later revealed that Rahul returned to the pavilion due to a fever.

At Stumps, India A are 169/2 after 41 overs. Sai Sudharsan (44 off 84) and Manav Suthar (1 off 8) are unbeaten on the crease. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for five (off eight balls). The hosts need 243 runs to win on the last day. Skipper Dhruv Jurel, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and more are yet to bat.

Rahul has retired hurt. He walked back into the dressing room alongside the physio. The reason is unknown. @sportstarweb — Sahil Mathur (@smat8415) September 25, 2025

