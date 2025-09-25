News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
KL Rahul India A retired hurt IND vs WI
indian-cricket-team

Big Setback for India Ahead of West Indies Tests, KL Rahul Retires Hurt After a Promising Half-Century

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 25, 2025
2 min read

He struck 74 off 92 with nine boundaries.

KL Rahul India A retired hurt IND vs WI

KL Rahul was playing a promising knock of 74 before he was retired hurt on Day 3 of the India A vs Australia A match in Lucknow. The opener is also a part of the senior men’s team, who will face the West Indies for two Tests starting on October 2.

The right-handed batter had managed just 11 out of 24 runs during India’s batting collapse in the first innings. Later, in the second innings, three-wicket hauls from Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar pulled back Australia’s strings.

Earlier, Narayan Jagadeesan was dismissed for 36 runs. He is also part of the squad for the West Indies Tests. Together, the two wicketkeeper-batters added 80 runs off just 104 balls. Later, Rahul looked set at the crease, with 256 runs still to chase and only one wicket down. However, his departure with the physios raises concern for the senior team. It was later revealed that Rahul returned to the pavilion due to a fever.

At Stumps, India A are 169/2 after 41 overs. Sai Sudharsan (44 off 84) and Manav Suthar (1 off 8) are unbeaten on the crease. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for five (off eight balls). The hosts need 243 runs to win on the last day. Skipper Dhruv Jurel, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and more are yet to bat.

More to follow…

IND vs WI
India
India A
KL Rahul
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field Limping in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field on Wheelchair in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

6:22 pm
Sagar Paul
3 Key Takeaways From India Squad for West Indies Series Ft. Nitish Kumar Reddy.

3 Key Takeaways From India Squad for West Indies Series Ft. Nitish Kumar Reddy

This will be India’s first home assignment after the retirements of big names.
5:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2025 Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif Explains Why India Are Frontloading Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025

He is currently India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
5:02 pm
Aditya Ighe
Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Picked Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In India A ODI Squad For Australia A Series?

India A are hosting Australia A for two Tests and three one-day matches.
4:41 pm
Disha Asrani
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

4:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025.
3:59 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.