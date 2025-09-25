News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad
indian-cricket-team

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Picked Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In India A ODI Squad For Australia A Series?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 25, 2025
3 min read

India A are hosting Australia A for two Tests and three one-day matches.

Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released multiple squads today for the upcoming games – senior team for West Indies Tests, India A team for unofficial ODIs, and Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup match against Vidarbha. While most names were expected, there have been some noteworthy shuffles. One such change is that Abhishek Sharma was picked over Yashasvi Jaiswal for the one-day games against Australia A. 

India A Squad for One-Day Matches Against Australia

For 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, and Simarjeet Singh.

For 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

Why Abhishek Sharma was preferred over Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Punjabi batter is currently a part of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. He is leading the run-scoring chart with 248 runs in five games. 

Abhishek has earned recognition for his exploits in T20 cricket, while Jaiswal takes the same opening spot in Tests. ODI captain Rohit Sharma will continue to open the innings after his retirement in the other two formats of the game. 

Comparing Abhishek and Jaiswal’s List A records, there’s a considerable gap between the two like-for-like players. The recently turned 25-year-old has 2,000+ runs from 60 outings at a strike rate of close to 100. The 23-year-old, however, has amassed 1,500-odd runs in 33 matches, at a slightly lower strike rate of 86. 

Both players have adopted a fearless method of playing, irrespective of the format they specialise in. 

ALSO READ:

This raises the question of why selectors picked the T20 batter over the Test batter.

The reason is quite simple. It’s more of a scheduling conflict than statistics. India A’s second Test is underway. The one-day matches will begin on September 30. After the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28 in Dubai, Abhishek will be available from the second OD game on October 3 in Kanpur. Jaiswal, on the other hand, will be partaking in Tests vs West Indies along with the senior team. India will host the Windies for two matches starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad. 

Next up, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The selectors are likely to include Abhishek for the T20Is, but Jaiswal may not fit into the same line-up. The latter is part of the reserves for the ongoing T20 multi-national tournament. Moreover, Rohit and Virat Kohli will return to the ODI squad, taking over their opening and No.3 spots. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IND vs WI
IND-A vs AUS-A
India
India A
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

4:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025.
3:59 pm
Sagar Paul
4 Major Omissions From India Test Squad for West Indies Series.

4 Major Omissions From India Test Squad for West Indies Series

The team has a few notable omissions.
2:54 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Sarfaraz Khan Missed Out of India Squad for West Indies Series.

Why Sarfaraz Khan Missed Out of India Squad for West Indies Series

Sarfaraz Khan has not been selected for the West Indies series.
1:53 pm
Darpan Jain
India Test squad vs West Indies Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja Appointed Vice-Captain in India Test Squad vs West Indies, Rishabh Pant Left Out

India will play two Tests against the West Indies in October.
1:55 pm
Amogh Bodas
India Confirm Second Line of ODI Batters; Back-Up Opening and Middle-Order Spots Up for Grabs in Australia A Series.

India Confirm Second Line of ODI Batters; Back-Up Opening and Middle-Order Spots Up for Grabs in Australia A Series

India will particularly focus on finding backups for the opener and middle-order bats.
12:49 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.