What Is India ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures and Match Timings
indian-cricket-team

What Is ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule for India? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures, and Match Timings

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 26, 2025
3 min read

The hosts India and Sri Lanka will go head-to-head in the opening clash.

What Is India ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures and Match Timings

The hosts of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India and Sri Lanka, will clash on September 30 in Guwahati to kickstart the event’s 13th edition. Fans will find out India’s entire league-stage schedule, venues and match timings here.

Previously, India reached the Final of the ODI World Cup twice in 2005 and 2017 under the leadership of Mithali Raj. But they fell short of getting their hands on the elusive title both times. Firstly, Australia outclassed the team by a huge 98 runs to claim their fifth 50-over World Cup.

This was followed by a stunning 2017 campaign of the Women in Blue when they just fell agonisingly short in the ultimate clash by a mere margin of nine runs while facing the hosts England at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. However, the current captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead the side for the first time in a 50-over Women’s World Cup.

Earlier, she captained India in four T20 World Cups and guided the team to two semi-finals in 2018 and 2023. They had got the closest to the silverware in 2020 but failed to claim it after a run-chase debacle while chasing 185 against the hosts, Australia. The most successful team in Women’s World Cup history folded them for just 99 runs to clinch their record sixth WC title in the format.

India Aim for Maiden Title in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

This edition of the ODI World Cup might be the best shot for Kaur and Co. to put an end to their empty trophy cabinet. Many of the former and current players have backed the Women in Blue to finally get their hands on the title, which they have been chasing for a long time now.

Notably, the star-studded list includes the ex-Australian skipper Meg Lanning, who led the team to their seventh ODI WC title in 2022, as well as the current Aussie captain, Alyssa Healy. However, the hosts had also put up a brilliant fight in the recently concluded three-match 50-over series between these nations.

After the series-opener defeat, they bounced back strongly in the second match to hand the Women in Yellow their biggest ODI defeat by the margin of runs. India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had also set up the stage for a mammoth chase of 413 runs in the decider with her record-breaking fastest ODI century (125). But unfortunately, the team fell 43 runs short as the visitors claimed the series 2-1 just before the women’s CWC 2025.

India’s Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. 

ALSO READ:

Here is a look at India’s group-stage schedule for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:

DATE FIXTUREVENUETIME
September 30 India Women vs Sri Lanka WomenGuwahati3:00 PM IST
October 5India Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 9India Women vs South Africa WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 12India Women vs Australia WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 19India Women vs England WomenIndore3:00 PM IST
October 23India Women vs New Zealand WomenNavi Mumbai3:00 PM IST
October 26India Women vs Bangladesh WomenNavi Mumbai3:00 PM IST

India Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

