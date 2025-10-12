Ellyse Perry Walks Off Retired Hurt, Returns To Finish It With A Six Against India During Women’s World Cup 2025

The incident took place in the final ball of the 24th over.

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry went off the field after experiencing discomfort while batting on 32 against the hosts India in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

The incident took place in the final ball of the 24th over, just after the 34-year-old took a single through the covers and called in the physios to receive medical attention. Later, she came back to help Australia complete the highest ever run-chase in Women’s ODIs.

Ellyse Perry Returns To Finish Off The Game

The Australian team management was quick to provide an update on Perry that she suffered a cramp and would be available to bat if needed.

Perry returned to the crease at the end of the 44th over when Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed. Australia still needed 32 off 36 balls in a tense high-pressure contest. The all-rounder finished the game off with a six over the bowler’s head in the penultimate over. She remained unbeaten on 47 off 52 balls.

Key for Australia’s Title Defense

The all-rounder had shown decent form with the willow in Australia’s latest ODI series against India before competing in the eight-team, mega ICC event. She had notched up a fine half-century (68), following the two 30-plus scores in the previous fixtures.

Perry had also put up a crucial 33 while facing New Zealand in their WWC-opener, which they went on to claim by a huge 89 runs. But a serious injury to the veteran player would have an immense impact on the reigning champions’ squad, who are well on course to clinch a record eighth Women’s ODI World Cup title.

AUS-W vs IND-W In Women’s World Cup 2025

After two successive wins over neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan to kickstart their WWC campaign, the hosts suffered their maiden defeat of the league against South Africa. Despite their winning run in the initial two fixtures, the batting of Team India continued to struggle in the 50-over championship.

However, while taking on the Aussies, the Indian batters finally regained their rhythm to put up a commanding 330-run target on the scoreboard. The fierce opening pair of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal provided a blistering start with their 155-run partnership off just 147 balls, followed by a solid batting display from the middle-order.

But in response, the magnificent ton from skipper Alyssa Healy (142 off 107) took the game away from the home side. Phoebe Litchfield, Perry, and Gardner also scored crucial 40s as the defending champions sealed the game by three wickets.

