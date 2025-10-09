Most Runs In A Year in Women’s ODI: Smriti Mandhana Beats 28-Year Old Record

The opener now holds the record for notching up the most runs in a year in Women's ODIs.

Smriti Mandhana has shattered another landmark — becoming the batter with the most runs in a year in women’s ODI history.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has etched her name in the record books during the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The Indian opener now holds the record for most runs in a year in women’s ODI cricket, surpassing a mark that had stood for nearly three decades.

Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

Smriti Mandhana’s ODI Record: A New Benchmark in Women’s Cricket

Coming off a terrific run of form that included three 40-plus scores and two consecutive centuries before the World Cup, Mandhana entered the tournament as India’s most consistent performer. Earlier this year, she had broken Virat Kohli’s long-standing record by scoring the fastest ODI century for India — reaching the milestone in just 50 balls against Australia.

However, the World Cup hasn’t gone as smoothly. Across her first three innings, Mandhana scored 8 against Sri Lanka, 23 versus Pakistan, and another 23 against South Africa — uncharacteristically low returns for a player of her caliber. Yet, even amid this lean patch, she has broken the record for the most runs in a calendar year in women’s ODIs.

Smriti Mandhana’s 2025 Run-Scoring Stats

The 29-year-old southpaw has already amassed 982 runs in 17 matches in 2025, including four centuries and three fifties. This haul takes her past Australian legend Belinda Clark’s record from 1997, when Clark had scored 970 runs with three hundreds in 16 matches.

Among active players, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt is next best, with 882 runs in 18 games in 2022. Mandhana’s feat now stands atop the all-time list for most runs in a year in women’s ODI cricket, underlining her dominance and consistency across conditions.

India Women vs South Africa Women in Women’s World Cup 2025

As of now, India Women remain unbeaten in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The hosts began with convincing wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before locking horns with South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The Proteas, after being humbled by England, bounced back strongly with a win over New Zealand. However, they were tested by India’s strong batting depth.

Top 10 Batters To Score Most Runs In A Year in Women’s ODI

PLAYER NATION YEAR MATCH RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE Smriti Mandhana India 2025 17* 982 135 57.76 112.22 Belinda Clark Australia 1997 16 970 229* 80.83 98.11 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 2022 18 882 117 49.00 78.96 Deborah Hockley New Zealand 1997 16 880 100* 62.85 64.68 Amy Satterthwaite New Zealand 2016 15 853 137 85.30 95.62

FAQs on Most Runs in a Year in Women’s ODI Cricket

1. Who has scored the most runs in a year in women’s ODI cricket?

Smriti Mandhana currently holds the record for the most runs in a year in women’s ODI cricket, scoring 982 runs in 2025, surpassing Belinda Clark’s 970 runs from 1997.

2. Who held the previous record for most runs in a year in women’s ODIs?

Australian legend Belinda Clark held the previous record with 970 runs in 1997 before Smriti Mandhana broke it in 2025.

3. How many centuries has Smriti Mandhana scored in 2025?

Smriti Mandhana has hit four centuries and three fifties in 17 ODI matches this year.

4. Who are the top three players with the most runs in a year in women’s ODIs?

The top three are:

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 982 runs in 2025 Belinda Clark (Australia) – 970 runs in 1997 Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 882 runs in 2022

