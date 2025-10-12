Fastest To Score 5000 Runs In Women’s ODIs: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Stafanie Taylor To Top The Table

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has added another feather to her decorated crown.

Shortly after being the first player to breach the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her crown. During her brilliant knock against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, she has blazed past West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor to score the fastest 5000 Runs in Women’s ODIs (by innings and balls faced).

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj is placed fourth on that list to achieve the milestone in 144 innings, while Mandhana is currently at the top after reaching the 5,000-run mark in just 112 innings. Notably, she is the youngest and also the fastest Indian player to get to the milestone. Previously, former Indian captain Virat Kohli had taken 114 innings to touch the figure.

𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒂 𝒃𝒐𝒘, 𝑺𝒎𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒂 🌟



A six to become the youngest and the fastest to 5000 Women’s ODI runs 🙌#CWC25 #INDvAUS | Watch now 🎥https://t.co/DDyzqfurKU — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2025

Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

Smriti Mandhana Returned to Her Best With Blazing 80 Against Australia in Women’s World Cup 2025

The southpaw was coming on the back of a scorching hot form in the home ODI World Cup. Just before the mega ICC event, she had notched up two back-to-back hundreds in the three-match home ODI series against Australia. Moreover, the second ton in Delhi also saw Mandhana eclipse a 12-year-long record of Kohli, to put up the fastest century by an Indian player.

Previously, Kohli had achieved the feat against the same opposition in 2013. But unfortunately, the 29-year-old could not carry on with a similar momentum in the 50-over championship so far. After being dismissed for just eight runs in the tournament-opener in Guwahati against Sri Lanka, she also fell for a cheap 23 twice while facing Pakistan and South Africa in the subsequent clashes.

However, Mandhana’s 80 runs off just 66 balls, comprising nine fours and three over-boundaries, has showcased glimpses of a comeback to the fine form she has been continuing in recent times. Her 155-run partnership with Pratika Rawal is the highest opening stand of India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 so far.

Smriti Mandhana’s Stunning Stats of 2025

The batter has already smashed 1062 runs in 18 matches in 2025, which includes four centuries and three fifties. Earlier, she surpassed Australian legend Belinda Clark’s record from 1997 to notch up the most ODI runs in a year, who had scored 970 runs with three hundreds in 16 matches. Mandhana had already topped that chart with her innings against the Proteas in the previous fixture.

Notably, she has become the fastest player by innings to score 5,000-plus runs in Women’s ODIs, as well as by balls faced. She took only 5,569 deliveries to reach the mark, which is a whopping 613 balls less than the next best of New Zealand’s Suzie Bates. Caribbean all-rounder Taylor is also seated third in this list, while ex-Indian captain Mithali has once again secured fourth place.

ALSO READ:

Fastest to Score 5000 Runs In Women’s ODIs (By Innings):

PLAYER NATION INNINGS TAKEN Smriti Mandhana India 112 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 129 Suzie Bates New Zealand 136 Mithali Raj India 144 Charlotte Edwards England 156

Fastest to Score 5000 Runs In Women’s ODIs (By Balls Faced):

PLAYER NATION BALLS FACED Smriti Mandhana India 5,569 Suzie Bates New Zealand 6,182 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 7,218 Mithali Raj India 7,670 Charlotte Edwards England 7,711

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.