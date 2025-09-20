Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

This will be their second appearance at the event.

Bangladesh Women, who had a disappointing campaign in the 2022 edition, will hope for a better outing in the Women’s World Cup 2025. They are one of the eight teams to compete in the tournament in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

Ahead of the competition, let’s take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.

Bangladesh Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Nigar Sultana Joty

Coach: Sarwar Imran

Previous Edition: 7th place

Bangladesh will be looking to reach the semi-finals of the upcoming Women’s World Cup for the first time. This will be only their second appearance at the marquee tournament. In the maiden attempt, they finished seventh with one win and six losses.

Bangladesh secured their berth in this tournament through ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, where they came second with three wins and two defeats. Overall, they have played 20 matches in the last two years, winning nine and losing 10.

In this period, they smashed Ireland by 3-0 but lost every other bilateral series. Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the side and they will bank on their players to deliver in familiar conditions.

Bangladesh Women Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

October 02 – Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

October 07 – England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati

October 10 – New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati

October 13 – South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam

October 16 – Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam

October 20 – Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai

October 23 – India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai

Full Bangladesh Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025

Fargana Hoque

Sobhana Mostary

Sharmin Akhter

Ritu Moni

Nigar Sultana Joty (c)

Nahida Akter

Fahima Khatun

Shorna Akter

Rabeya Khan

Marufa Akter

Fariha Trisna

Strengths

Bangladesh’s spin department will be their biggest strength in this tournament, and they will bank on spinners for any upsets.

They have variety in the spin attack, covering off-spin, leg-break, and left-arm spin. Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, and Rabeya Khan have an economy of less than four since last year.

The pair of Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter will hold the key in the batting department. Sharmin has scored 567 runs since last year at an average of 56.70 while the skipper has made 464 runs at an average of 38.66.

Weaknesses

Batting will be the biggest worry for Bangladesh. Barring Sharmin and Nigar, no other batter has an average of over 30 since 2024.

Lack of power in the batting unit will also be an issue as none of the batters have a strike rate of 80 in this period.

The pace department remains a big concern for the side, with Ritu Moni in poor form and Fariha Trisna lacking experience. Marufa Akter will have a big responsibility.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh have some major weaknesses on their side. On quality, they are no match for the other top sides in the world. Another group stage exit seems the most likely outcome.

