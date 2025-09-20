News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know
womens-world-cup-2025

Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 20, 2025
4 min read

This will be their second appearance at the event.

Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Bangladesh Women, who had a disappointing campaign in the 2022 edition, will hope for a better outing in the Women’s World Cup 2025. They are one of the eight teams to compete in the tournament in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. 

Ahead of the competition, let’s take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI. 

Bangladesh Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Nigar Sultana Joty 

Coach: Sarwar Imran

Previous Edition: 7th place 

Bangladesh will be looking to reach the semi-finals of the upcoming Women’s World Cup for the first time. This will be only their second appearance at the marquee tournament. In the maiden attempt, they finished seventh with one win and six losses. 

Bangladesh secured their berth in this tournament through ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, where they came second with three wins and two defeats. Overall, they have played 20 matches in the last two years, winning nine and losing 10. 

In this period, they smashed Ireland by 3-0 but lost every other bilateral series. Nigar Sultana Joty will lead the side and they will bank on their players to deliver in familiar conditions. 

Bangladesh Women Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

  • October 02 – Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo 
  • October 07 – England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati 
  • October 10 – New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati 
  • October 13 – South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam 
  • October 16 – Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam 
  • October 20 – Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai 
  • October 23 – India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai 

Full Bangladesh Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025 

  • Fargana Hoque 
  • Sobhana Mostary 
  • Sharmin Akhter 
  • Ritu Moni 
  • Nigar Sultana Joty (c)
  • Nahida Akter
  • Fahima Khatun 
  • Shorna Akter 
  • Rabeya Khan 
  • Marufa Akter 
  • Fariha Trisna

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • Bangladesh’s spin department will be their biggest strength in this tournament, and they will bank on spinners for any upsets. 
  • They have variety in the spin attack, covering off-spin, leg-break, and left-arm spin. Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, and Rabeya Khan have an economy of less than four since last year.
  • The pair of Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter will hold the key in the batting department. Sharmin has scored 567 runs since last year at an average of 56.70 while the skipper has made 464 runs at an average of 38.66. 

Weaknesses 

  • Batting will be the biggest worry for Bangladesh. Barring Sharmin and Nigar, no other batter has an average of over 30 since 2024. 
  • Lack of power in the batting unit will also be an issue as none of the batters have a strike rate of 80 in this period. 
  • The pace department remains a big concern for the side, with Ritu Moni in poor form and Fariha Trisna lacking experience. Marufa Akter will have a big responsibility. 

Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for Bangladesh Women 

Bangladesh have some major weaknesses on their side. On quality, they are no match for the other top sides in the world. Another group stage exit seems the most likely outcome. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Bangladesh Women
Nigar Sultana
Women's World Cup 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

Massive Blow for Australia as Key Batter Phoebe Litchfield Ruled Out of 3rd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, Participation in Women's World Cup 2025 Under Doubt

Massive Blow for Australia as Key Batter Ruled Out of 3rd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, Participation in Women’s World Cup 2025 Under Doubt

Australia will kickoff their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against New Zealand.
6:21 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu Gets Into Groove For Women's World Cup 2025 With A Superb 89

Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu Gets Into Groove For Women’s World Cup 2025 With A Superb 89

She hit 10 fours and three sixes in the innings.
September 17, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred in IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI

Smriti Mandhana Blasts Record-Breaking Hundred Against Australia in Second ODI

This is her third hundred against Australia in women's ODIs.
September 17, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They have won five out of 11 ODIs since 2024.
September 16, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Indian Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal Shatter Multiple Records After Fifth Century Stand in IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

Indian Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal Ready to Roar in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 After Record Century Stand in IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

Their 114-run stand is the third-highest opening stand against Australia in women's ODI cricket.
September 16, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Alyssa Healy IND vs AUS India Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Ranks India as Red-Hot Favourites to Win Women’s World Cup 2025

India will take on Australia in the first ODI on Sunday.
September 14, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.