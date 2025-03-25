Punjab Kings New Home Ground Mullanpur Stadium to Host Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Eight teams will take part in this competition.

India’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set to host the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final. The Mullanpur Stadium also happens to be the home ground for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. The much-awaited 50-over event will be played between September 29 and October 26, while the Qualifiers will be played next month.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Venue Finalised

The Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place across five venues in India. They are Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Raipur. The tournament will follow a round-robin format. All eight teams will play once against each other, resulting in 28 matches before the two semi-finals and the final.

Except for Visakhapatnam, none of the selected venues have hosted a women’s international match in the past. Indore hosted two Women’s World Cup games at Nehru Stadium, which stopped hosting international matches after Holkar Stadium was built in the late 2000s.

Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium last hosted a women’s international match in 2014. Overall, the venue has been the site for six women’s T20Is and five women’s ODIs.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Teams

Apart from hosts India Women, five other teams have secured their spots. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be featuring in this year’s Women’s World Cup. The final two teams will be decided through the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place in Lahore from April 9, with Pakistan Women among the participating teams.

If Pakistan qualifies, the tournament may follow a hybrid model similar to the recently concluded men’s Champions Trophy 2025. In that event, Pakistan was the official host, but since India declined to travel there, all of India’s matches were held in Dubai. While the backup host for the Women’s World Cup hasn’t been confirmed yet, Sri Lanka and the UAE are reportedly the top contenders.

India are set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time since 2012-13. Back then, India were eliminated in the group stage after losing two out of their three games.

India also hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016, but faced a similar outcome. Led by Mithali Raj, the team began with a dominant win over Bangladesh before losing three on the trot.

India Women have yet to claim the 50-over World Cup title despite coming close on two occasions in 2005 and 2017. In the 2005 final, they suffered a heavy 98-run defeat against Australia after a batting collapse. Twelve years later, in 2017, England, the now-defending champions, edged past them in a nail-biting finish, winning by just nine runs.

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women will look to change their fortunes at home. The Women in Blue will play Sri Lanka Women’s ODI Tri-Series involving South Africa starting April 27.

