indian womens t2oi team shreyanka patil bcci central contract
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

RCB Youngster Among Five Players Newly Rewarded BCCI Central Contract for 2024-25

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

There were some big names axed from the central contracts list

indian womens t2oi team shreyanka patil bcci central contract

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s young spinner Shreyanka Patil was on Monday rewarded with a BCCI central contract along with four other newcomers.

The contracts, for the time period of October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025, has Indian captain and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana along with star allrounder Deepti Sharma in Grade A category.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Harleen Deol was among the key omissions on the list alongside out-of-favour spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Opening batter Sabbineni Meghana, pacer Meghna Singh and left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani were also absent from the new list.

Currently, women’s team players in Grade A received INR 50 lakh per year while players in Grade B earn INR 30 lakh followed by INR 10 lakh for Grade C.

More to follow..

Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women
Shreyanka Patil
Smriti Mandhana

