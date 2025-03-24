RCB Youngster Among Five Players Newly Rewarded BCCI Central Contract for 2024-25

There were some big names axed from the central contracts list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s young spinner Shreyanka Patil was on Monday rewarded with a BCCI central contract along with four other newcomers.

The contracts, for the time period of October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025, has Indian captain and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana along with star allrounder Deepti Sharma in Grade A category.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Harleen Deol was among the key omissions on the list alongside out-of-favour spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Opening batter Sabbineni Meghana, pacer Meghna Singh and left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani were also absent from the new list.

Currently, women’s team players in Grade A received INR 50 lakh per year while players in Grade B earn INR 30 lakh followed by INR 10 lakh for Grade C.

