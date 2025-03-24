‘Kaali Taxi Driver’ – Former India Player Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Jofra Archer had a tough start to his IPL 2025 season.

Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has found himself in the middle of a racism controversy. During the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), he made an inappropriate comment about England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The remark was made in the 18th over of the first innings while Archer was bowling to Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen from SRH. Harbhajan made the comment after Klaasen hit Archer for two back-to-back boundaries on the second and third deliveries of the over.

Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash for His Remarks on Archer

While commentating, Harbhajan Singh tried to make a joke by comparing Jofra Archer to London’s famous black taxis. He said that just like the meter of those taxis runs fast, Archer was also giving away runs quickly in the match. Harbhajan was talking about how Archer was conceding boundaries in that over. However, his choice of words didn’t sit well with many people.

“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side),” Harbhajan quipped on air.

Soon after, fans on social media expressed their anger and demanded that Harbhajan be suspended from the IPL 2025 commentary team.

Archer Sets Unwanted IPL Record

Jofra Archer had a tough start to his IPL 2025 season. Playing for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he gave away 76 runs without taking a single wicket. This turned out to be the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, breaking the previous record held by Mohit Sharma, who had conceded 73 runs for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, put up a huge total in the match. They scored 286 runs for six wickets, which is now their second-highest score in the IPL. They fell just one run short of their own record of 287 for three, made last season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan delivered one of the best performances of the day when he scored his first IPL century. He achieved this feat in only 45 balls. Due to his stellar knock and the overall good performance by the team, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals convincingly by 44 runs and began their season on a winning note.

