News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Harbhajan Singh Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

‘Kaali Taxi Driver’ – Former India Player Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Jofra Archer had a tough start to his IPL 2025 season.

Harbhajan Singh Slammed for Racist Remark on Air About Jofra Archer During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh has found himself in the middle of a racism controversy. During the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), he made an inappropriate comment about England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The remark was made in the 18th over of the first innings while Archer was bowling to Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen from SRH. Harbhajan made the comment after Klaasen hit Archer for two back-to-back boundaries on the second and third deliveries of the over.

Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash for His Remarks on Archer

While commentating, Harbhajan Singh tried to make a joke by comparing Jofra Archer to London’s famous black taxis. He said that just like the meter of those taxis runs fast, Archer was also giving away runs quickly in the match. Harbhajan was talking about how Archer was conceding boundaries in that over. However, his choice of words didn’t sit well with many people.

“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side),” Harbhajan quipped on air.

Soon after, fans on social media expressed their anger and demanded that Harbhajan be suspended from the IPL 2025 commentary team.

ALSO READ:

Archer Sets Unwanted IPL Record

Jofra Archer had a tough start to his IPL 2025 season. Playing for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he gave away 76 runs without taking a single wicket. This turned out to be the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, breaking the previous record held by Mohit Sharma, who had conceded 73 runs for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, put up a huge total in the match. They scored 286 runs for six wickets, which is now their second-highest score in the IPL. They fell just one run short of their own record of 287 for three, made last season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan delivered one of the best performances of the day when he scored his first IPL century. He achieved this feat in only 45 balls. Due to his stellar knock and the overall good performance by the team, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals convincingly by 44 runs and began their season on a winning note.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Harbhajan Singh
IPL
IPL 2025
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals
RR
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

ishan kishan ipl 2025 srh vs rr

Ishan Kishan’s Celebration Aimed At Mumbai Indians? Former England Player Comments on SRH Star’s Century

Kishan was bought by SRH in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 11.25 crore
11:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Vignesh Puthur was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player.

Why Mumbai Indians Pushed Unknown Vignesh Puthur As Impact Player vs CSK; Bowling Coach Reveals BTS Conversation

Vignesh Puthur was a shock inclusion in the second innings, as MI preferred him over the leg-spinner Karn Sharma as an impact player.
10:44 am
Darpan Jain
Big Blow for LSG As Another Fast Bowler Goes Down Injured in IPL 2025

Big Blow for LSG as Fast Bowler Kicks Toe On Bed And Gets Injured in IPL 2025

Langer is hopeful that by the later part of IPL 2025, the pacer will be fit and ready to play for the team.
12:23 pm
Sagar Paul
MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar engaged in cheeky banter during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni Gives It Back to Deepak Chahar After He Sledges The Legend During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

As MS Dhoni came to the crease, Chahar was seen sledging him by clapping in front of his face.
10:27 am
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul Could Be Unavailable for 1st Game

KL Rahul To Miss DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash? Delhi Capitals Star Could Be Unavailable for 1st Game

Axar Patel gave an update on KL Rahul’s availability for their first match.
12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
'It Was Erratic' Former Punjab Captain's Brutal Take on the Management Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

‘It Was Erratic’: Former Punjab Kings Captain’s Brutal Take on the Management Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season.
8:05 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.